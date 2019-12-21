Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

'I'm 100% Spurs': Jose Mourinho Plays Down Emotions Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Premier League: Former Chelsea manager and current Tottenham Hotspur boss, Jose Mourinho said that he is 100 percent Spurs ahead of the two teams meet.

Reuters

Updated:December 21, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'I'm 100% Spurs': Jose Mourinho Plays Down Emotions Ahead of Chelsea Clash
Jose Mourinho (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says there is no chance he will suffer from conflicting loyalties when he faces his former club Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mourinho has won three league titles in two spells at Chelsea but now faces a coaching duel with Frank Lampard, who became one of the finest midfielders in the world under the Portuguese coach at Stamford Bridge.

"I am 100% Tottenham," Mourinho told a news conference on Friday. "No space at all for my previous clubs.

"I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs. My club is Tottenham so it's so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things."

Former England midfielder Glenn Hoddle, who has played for and managed both London clubs, says Spurs are now bigger than Chelsea in terms of fanbase, training ground and stadium.

Asked about Hoddle's view, Mourinho said: "My club is always the best club in the world, the best, the biggest in the world. Always my club, always."

Lampard got the better of his former mentor last season when his Derby County side knocked Mourinho's Manchester United out of the League Cup.

The Portuguese said there will be a big hug waiting for Lampard but he will not be inviting him for a post-match drink.

"I don't think so because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside our private headquarters," Mourinho added.

"Until now I didn't invite any managers to go there and I don't think I'll do that with Frank.

"I'll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player. Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday."

Mourinho will be aiming to make it five wins from six league matches that would mean his side leapfrog Chelsea into the top four.

Tottenham's France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has returned to training and will be available after a groin injury.

However, Mourinho said goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out until February as he recovers from surgery on a dislocated elbow picked up in a 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in October.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram