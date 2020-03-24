English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

I'm in Safe Hands at Hospital: Galatasaray Manager Fatih Terim Says Has Coronavirus

Fatih Terim (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Fatih Terim (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Galatasaray manager and Turkish football icon Fatih Terim took to social media to say that he tested positive for coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
Share this:

Istanbul: Turkish football icon Fatih Terim, currently manager of Istanbul giants Galatasaray, said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The results of a test done today showed a positive result for coronavirus," Terim said on Twitter.

"I'm in safe hands at the hospital. Don't worry. Hopefully I'll communicate more as soon as possible," Terim added.


Dubbed "Emperor", 66-year-old Terim, the former Turkish national boss, coached Galatasaray in three different stints (1996-2000, 2002-2004 and 2011-2013).

He picked up the role for a fourth time in December 2017.

Turkey has officially recorded 1,529 cases of the new coronavirus while 37 people have died, according to the health minister late Monday.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.