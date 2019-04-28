English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Image Believed to be of Emiliano Sala's Body Appears Online
Emiliano Sala tragically died in a plane crash as he was flying to Cardiff from Nantes after sealing a big move to the Premier League club.
Emiliano Sala's sudden and tragic death had shaken the entire the footballing community. (Photo Credit: AP)
Loading...
London: British police are investigating after a photograph believed to be of late footballer Emiliano Sala's body appeared online.
"We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala's body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this," Dorset Police told AFP in a statement.
"It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain.
"We are investigating this incident," he added.
The image is believed to have been taken at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth, south England, following the plane crash that killed the 28-year-old striker.
The small plane carrying the player came down in the Channel en route to Cardiff on January 21, two days after he completed his transfer from French side Nantes.
The plane did not have a commercial licence, according to British investigators, but the journey would have been allowed as a "private" flight in which costs are shared between pilot and passenger.
Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, who was flying the Piper PA-46 Malibu, has never been found.
Sala's body was recovered from the submerged wreckage on February 7.
His father, Horacio, died earlier this week at the age of 58 following a heart attack.
"We are aware that a picture reported to be of Mr Sala's body has been shared on social media channels and are disgusted that somebody did this," Dorset Police told AFP in a statement.
"It is clearly a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain.
"We are investigating this incident," he added.
The image is believed to have been taken at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth, south England, following the plane crash that killed the 28-year-old striker.
The small plane carrying the player came down in the Channel en route to Cardiff on January 21, two days after he completed his transfer from French side Nantes.
The plane did not have a commercial licence, according to British investigators, but the journey would have been allowed as a "private" flight in which costs are shared between pilot and passenger.
Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, who was flying the Piper PA-46 Malibu, has never been found.
Sala's body was recovered from the submerged wreckage on February 7.
His father, Horacio, died earlier this week at the age of 58 following a heart attack.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember the Chimp Scrolling Through Instagram? Jane Goodall Calls the Viral Video 'Problematic'
- Avengers Endgame Rewriting Box Office Records in India, Earns Historic Rs 104 Cr in Two Days
- Always Very Special to Beat Nadal on Clay: Thiem’s Stunning Show Takes Him to Barcelona Open Final
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results