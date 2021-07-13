Images of Pizza Girl and Mario Man at Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Go Viral

Amidst much fanfare, Italy won the Euro Cup 2020 on Monday after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout to break the tie with England. Jubilant fans supporting their favourite teams thronged the Wembley Stadium to witness one of the most anticipated sporting events and many chose to explicitly declare their support for their teams. However, one picture that has now caught the attention of fans world over featured a couple supporting the Italian team.

A woman was spotted in a giant pizza costume with her face painted in Italian national flag colours, and accompanying her was a man dressed as Japanese video game character, Mario. As the duo appeared on the screen amidst the match, several netizens shared the screengrab on their social media accounts to express their thoughts. A few fans thought that luck was on Italy’s side ever since “they showed Pizza Girl and Super Mario Boyfriend.”

Here comes the miracle man. Get grealish on the ball lads.— PyrionFlax (@PyrionFlax) July 11, 2021

Italy’s had all the momentum since they showed Pizza Girl and Super Mario Boyfriend— lukezim (@lukezim) July 11, 2021

The two Italy fans in the pepperoni pizza and Mario costumes… I love you! #EngvItaly #Euro2020Final— Danielle abbey (@DandiAbbey) July 11, 2021

While another fan shared a video where the man dressed as Mario was consoling the not-so happy pizza girl after Manchester United defender Luke Shaw opened the scoring at Wembley in the second minute. One user commented on the picture shared on Twitter and wrote, “What made it special is that they appeared on the screen in the moment of great Italian sadness when the team was failing to score.”

What made it special is that they appeared on the screen in the moment of great Italian sadness when the team was failing to score.— Valzhyna Mort (@ValzhynaMort) July 11, 2021

A lot of enduring images from this tournament but unfortunately the one that will outlast all others for me is the pizza/mario duo pic.twitter.com/YtYJ3hn3Pz— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) July 11, 2021

Some assumed that the man dressed as Mario was trying to hit on the pizza girl, as one tweet read, “I really don’t care about football, but I randomly decided to put on the euro cup and… why tf is mario hitting on a giant slice of pizza?”

I really don’t care about football, but I randomly decided to put on the euro cup and… why tf is mario hitting on a giant slice of pizza? pic.twitter.com/6yf6vC0d6i— venman88 (@SadFatDragon99) July 11, 2021

Another tweet that shared the video of the two Italian fans engaged in a conversation read, “I’m more interested in what Mario is saying to the Pizza.”

I’m more interested in what Mario is saying to the Pizza. #ENG #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/d8QCrMPMiH— James Farrow (@Jamesfarrow92) July 11, 2021

My favorite part of the match was the Italy fans dressed as pizza and Mario— Jessie (@xojessieeftw) July 11, 2021

For many fans, the image of pizza girl and Mario man will be one of the enduring images of Euro Cup 2020.

