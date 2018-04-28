English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Improved Manchester United Can Challenge for Title Next Season, Says Wes Brown
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have shown improvement in the past two seasons but will need further strengthening in the transfer window to challenge for the Premier League title, former defender Wes Brown said on Friday.
Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown (image: Reuters)
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have shown improvement in the past two seasons but will need further strengthening in the transfer window to challenge for the Premier League title, former defender Wes Brown said on Friday.
Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 and won the League Cup to become the first manager in United's history to claim major silverware in his debut season at the club.
A Europa League title followed in Stockholm last May but the team have failed to deliver the attacking football that fans have craved since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.
"Since Mourinho has been here, we've won some trophies," Brown told reporters at a promotional event for United fans co-hosted by ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc in Bengaluru.
"Obviously he's a different manager and all the managers have different ways of playing."
United were criticised by fans and the media for their defensive style after their exit from the last-16 of the Champions League this season. However, Brown said Mourinho's side have delivered results in the domestic league and FA Cup.
"Again (this season) we're second in the league and in the final of the FA Cup... so Mourinho's doing a good job," the 38-year-old added.
"Every season we're improving and hopefully he can get us even closer to Manchester City if not win the league next season."
United sit second in the standings, 16 points behind champions City, and are guaranteed a better finish than last season's sixth place.
However, with City breaking new ground en route to their first league title under manager Pep Guardiola, Brown believes United will have to bridge the gap with smart purchases in the next transfer window.
"I'm sure he (Mourinho) would want to improve on this season so he's going to get some people in... even if that means some people go out as well," Brown, who won five league titles with United, said.
"This year you put your hand up and say they (City) were brilliant.
"I'm guessing it will be a lot harder for them next season. Not just us (United) but other top teams will have to step up their game."
Low Expectations
Brown, who made 23 appearances for England, believes that Gareth Southgate's World Cup-bound squad could benefit from low expectations from supporters ahead of the June-July tournament in Russia.
England crashed out of the last World Cup in Brazil at the group stage and suffered a humiliating defeat by lower-ranked Iceland in the last-16 at Euro 2016.
"I don't think everyone is saying 'we're going to win it' which is probably a good thing," said Brown.
"Whether we can win... I'm not sure. We qualified pretty easily again. I'm guessing a lot of it is mentality. I think they will need a little bit of luck and togetherness too."
Also Watch
Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 and won the League Cup to become the first manager in United's history to claim major silverware in his debut season at the club.
A Europa League title followed in Stockholm last May but the team have failed to deliver the attacking football that fans have craved since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.
"Since Mourinho has been here, we've won some trophies," Brown told reporters at a promotional event for United fans co-hosted by ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc in Bengaluru.
"Obviously he's a different manager and all the managers have different ways of playing."
United were criticised by fans and the media for their defensive style after their exit from the last-16 of the Champions League this season. However, Brown said Mourinho's side have delivered results in the domestic league and FA Cup.
"Again (this season) we're second in the league and in the final of the FA Cup... so Mourinho's doing a good job," the 38-year-old added.
"Every season we're improving and hopefully he can get us even closer to Manchester City if not win the league next season."
United sit second in the standings, 16 points behind champions City, and are guaranteed a better finish than last season's sixth place.
However, with City breaking new ground en route to their first league title under manager Pep Guardiola, Brown believes United will have to bridge the gap with smart purchases in the next transfer window.
"I'm sure he (Mourinho) would want to improve on this season so he's going to get some people in... even if that means some people go out as well," Brown, who won five league titles with United, said.
"This year you put your hand up and say they (City) were brilliant.
"I'm guessing it will be a lot harder for them next season. Not just us (United) but other top teams will have to step up their game."
Low Expectations
Brown, who made 23 appearances for England, believes that Gareth Southgate's World Cup-bound squad could benefit from low expectations from supporters ahead of the June-July tournament in Russia.
England crashed out of the last World Cup in Brazil at the group stage and suffered a humiliating defeat by lower-ranked Iceland in the last-16 at Euro 2016.
"I don't think everyone is saying 'we're going to win it' which is probably a good thing," said Brown.
"Whether we can win... I'm not sure. We qualified pretty easily again. I'm guessing a lot of it is mentality. I think they will need a little bit of luck and togetherness too."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know