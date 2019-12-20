Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In a First, Chennaiyin FC Goal in ISL Match Overturned After Kerala Blasters Protest Against 'Wrong' Free-kick

ISL 2019-20: Referee Om Prakash Thakur overturned a Nerijus Valskis goal after consulting his assistant for a wrongly awarded free kick that led to the goal.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 20, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
Chennaiyin FC players protested after their goal was overturned. (Photo Credit: ISL)

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of the Indian Super League, a goal was overturned, not by the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) but through an on-field decision during Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters on Friday.

Chennaiyin FC host Kerala Blasters at the Marina Arena with both sides desperate for a win as they are on the wrong end of the points table.

The match started on an energetic note and the home team got off to a dream start with Andre Schembri putting them ahead in the fourth minute. However, Kerala Blasters responded through a Bartholomew Ogbeche stunner in the 15th minute.

Five minutes before the half hour mark was when the drama ensued.

In the 24th minute, Anirudh Thapa fouled Seityasen Singh but the referee Om Prakash Thakur, who was just three yards away, awarded the free kick to Chennai instead and Nerijus Valskis took a quick one and converted it into a goal.

Immense drama unfolded as the Kerala players surrounded Thakur to express their displeasure over the decision. With much unrest, Thakur consulted his linesman over his free kick decision and decided to overturn the goal in the 29th minute.

It was then Chennaiyin players' turn to hound the referee to show their anger but this time Thakur stayed with his decision.

However, all of Kerala's protest did not benefit them at all because as soon as the game restarted, Kerala paid for their non-focussed state as Chennai left behind the controversy to take the lead anyway through Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Soon in the 40th minute, Valskis got his goal anyway as he tapped in a Chhangte shot that hit the post. The half time score read 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

