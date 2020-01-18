Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In First-time Participation at Khelo India Youth Games, Assam's U-21 Women's Football Team Reaches Semis

Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Assam's U-21 women's football team defeated Delhi 4-1 to advance to the semi-finals.

IANS

Updated:January 18, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
In First-time Participation at Khelo India Youth Games, Assam's U-21 Women's Football Team Reaches Semis
Khelo India Youth Games

Guwahati: Assam's U-21 women's football team coach Jogeswar Basumatari is excited to see the rise of football in the state. The Assam U-21 women's football team is, for the first time, participating in the ongoing third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games

"Now, football has grown in Assam. Football is being played by girls in many places in the state. There are some good players from some places and they have been provided with good facilities as well. We have scouted players from all over the state and the Assam government has supported us well and, therefore, I would like to thank them. We are hoping to find more talented players," said Basumatari.

Assam have a chance to win a medal as they booked a place in the semi-final after defeating Delhi 4-1 on Friday. The head coach is hoping that his team performs well in the last four.

"Our U-21 girls team is pretty good. We have been practicing for the last one and a half months for this competition. Our players are from all over the state. We are hoping to perform well in the semi-final and book a place in the final," said Basumatari.

Captain Sonia Marak has enjoyed playing in the Khelo India Youth Games so far.

"It's very nice to play in the Khelo India Youth Games for the first time. We will try to do well and win the semi-final. My parents have told me to play well and bring laurels to the state and district," said Marak.

