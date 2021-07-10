From world number one Belgium to Spain, Roberto Mancini’s Italy have swept every team aside to qualify for the UEFA European Championship 2020 final. And they will next take on Gareth Southgate’s England in the summit clash. Ahead of their much-anticipated encounter, here we take a look at wives and girlfriends of Italian players.

Jessica Aidi is a French model and social media influencer. She is dating Italy’s midfielder Marco Verratti. He plays for Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESSICA AÏDI (@jessicaaidi)

Jessica Melena is married to striker Ciro Immobile. Jessica has studied criminology at the University of L’Aquila. The duo has three children together –Michela, Giorgia, and Mattia. Immobile plays for Lazio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jessica Melena (@jessicamelena)

Benedetta Quagli is dating Federico Chiesa. Quagli is often spotted in the stands cheering for her beau. Chiesa plays for Juventus as a winger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benedetta Quagli (@she.s.benni)

Alessia Elefante is engaged to Italy’s number one goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. He is recently joined Ligue 1 club PSG from Milan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Gossip❤️ (@alessia_elefante_gossip)

Carolina Bonistalli is married to Italian skipper Giorgio Chiellini. The duo got hitched in 2014 at Sanctuary of Montenero in Livorno in a private ceremony and has two kids – Nina and Olivia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carolina bonistalli (@carolinabonistalli)

Thessa Lacovich is dating midfielder Manuel Locatelli. He, who is associated with Serie A club Sassuolo, was recently linked with a move to Arsenal. Thessa has done her masters in digital communication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thessa (@thessalacovich)

Thaiany Xavier is dating Emerson Palmieri. The Chelsea defender was added to Italy’s Euro 2020 squad after Leonardo Spinazzola was ruled out from the marquee event due to an unfortunate Achilles injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaiany Xavier (@thaixavier_)

Italy sealed their place in Sunday’s hotly-anticipated Euro 2020 final with a victory over Spain at Wembley Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here