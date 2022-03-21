In Pictures: Hyderabad FC Win Their Maiden ISL Trophy

The coveted ISL was on offer as Hyderabad FC took on Kerala Blasters (ISL)\nFans were allowed into the stadium for the finals after having played the season behind closed doors (ISL)\nHyderabad FC Playing 11 (ISL)\nKerala Blasters Playing 11 (ISL)\nHyderabad FC&#8217;s Head Coach Manuel Marquez (ISL)\nKerala Blasters&#8217; Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic (ISL)\nRahul KP scored Kerala&#8217;s lone goal in the final (ISL)\nHyderabad FC celebrate Sahil Tavora&#8217;s equaliser (ISL)\nLaxmikant Kattimani came up big in the penalty shoot out to help Hyderabad FC win their first title (ISL)\nA dejected group of Kerala Blasters players are beyond consolable as they lost their third ISL final (ISL)\nA jubilant Hyderabad FC unit celebrates their coach after their maiden title (ISL)\nRead all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.