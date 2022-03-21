CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » Football » In Pictures: Hyderabad FC Win Their Maiden ISL Trophy
1-MIN READ

In Pictures: Hyderabad FC Win Their Maiden ISL Trophy

Hyderabad FC (Twitter)

Hyderabad FC (Twitter)

Hyderabad FC took home the ISL trpohy for the very first time beating three time finalists Kerala Blasters on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time

Sports Desk
The coveted ISL was on offer as Hyderabad FC took on Kerala Blasters (ISL)
Fans were allowed into the stadium for the finals after having played the season behind closed doors (ISL)
Hyderabad FC Playing 11 (ISL)
Kerala Blasters Playing 11 (ISL)
RELATED NEWS
Hyderabad FC’s Head Coach Manuel Marquez (ISL)
Kerala Blasters’ Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic (ISL)
Rahul KP scored Kerala’s lone goal in the final (ISL)
Hyderabad FC celebrate Sahil Tavora’s equaliser (ISL)
Laxmikant Kattimani came up big in the penalty shoot out to help Hyderabad FC win their first title (ISL)
A dejected group of Kerala Blasters players are beyond consolable as they lost their third ISL final (ISL)
A jubilant Hyderabad FC unit celebrates their coach after their maiden title (ISL)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:March 21, 2022, 13:05 IST