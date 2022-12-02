'In This Country we Have an Economic Maguire': Ghanaian MP Takes a Swipe at Vice President While Referring England Footballer

England footballer Harry Maguire bizarrely became a major talking point in the Ghana parliament on Thursday. However, the discussion would not have certainly impressed Maguire as the centre-back was the subject of ridicule.

A Ghanaian Member of Parliament (MP), Issac Adongo inimically compared country’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s performance to that of Maguire.

Adongo said that VP keeps scoring own goals just like the Manchester United defender.

“[At Leicester] he [Harry Maguire] was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United’s defence, tackling [his own] players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when even opponents fail to score, Maguire will score for them. Mr Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an Economic Maguire,” Adongo said during a debate on Thursday.

Why’s Harry Maguire being discussed at the parliament in Ghana 😭😭pic.twitter.com/zytwEmbr6J— jαck (@UtdOptimist) December 1, 2022

However, the football analogy in Ghana parliament did not stop there. Another MP Alex Tetteh Djornobuah later threatened to vote back former President back into the power and compared it to Chelsea’s decision to sign Romelu Lukaku once again in 2021.

Maguire was roped in by Manchester United in August 2019 for a record £80 million. He became the world’s most expensive defender at that point.

Maguire signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford. However, his performances so far failed to justify the price tag.

The 29-year-old recently even lost his spot in the playing eleven.

He has so far played 153 matches for Manchester United and scored eight goals.

Maguire has played all three matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the English defence has conceded just two goals in the showpiece event till now.

Maguire was subbed off in the 70th minute against Iran.

England, in their next match, will be up against Senegal in the round of 16 on December 5.

Maguire may still be getting more gametime at the FIFA World Cup 2022 but Belgian striker Lukaku’s campaign in Qatar came to an end on Thursday.

Lukaku got multiple opportunities to score against Croatia but the Inter Milan striker failed to find the back. The goalless draw against Croatia ended Belgium’s chances of reaching the round of 16.

