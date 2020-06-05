INC vs GNGW Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Incheon United vs Gangwon FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Friday fixture of Korean K-League 2020 will see two of the relegation-hit sides battling it out to stay alive in the football tournament. The Korean K-League 2020 Incheon United (INC) vs Gangwon FC (GNGW) will be played at 4 pm. Incheon United lost their last match to Pohan Steelers. The full-time score was 1-4. Incheon will eye to end their winless streak when they host GNGW. The hosts have secured only two points in the tournament so far. The Korean K-League 2020 Incheon United (INC) vs Gangwon FC (GNGW) fixture will be played at the Sangui Arena Park, Incheon

Gangwon FC are bottom-placed in the league standings. In their previous game, Gangwon locked horns with second-placed Ulsan and the match ended in a draw. Both sides managed to net one goal each. Gangwon will look to produce a similar show in their away game.

INC vs GNGW Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Incheon United vs Gangwon FC Korean K-League Dream11 Team

Korean K-League 2020 INC vs GNGW Dream 11 Captain: K Mu-Yeol

Korean K-League 2020 INC vs GNGW Dream 11 Vice Captain: J Jae-Wan

Korean K-League 2020 INC vs GNGW Dream 11 Goalkeeper: S-Jeong

Korean K-League 2020 INC vs GNGW Dream 11 Defenders: C Kwang-Hun, K Young-Bin, L Chae-Min, S Kwang-Hun

Korean K-League 2020 INC vs GNGW Dream 11 Midfielders: K Ho-Nam, K Do-Hyeok, K Seong-Ju

Korean K-League 2020 INC vs GNGW Dream 11 Strikers: K Seung-Dae, J Jae-Wan, K Mu-Yeol

Korean K-League 2020 Incheon United Probable XI vs Gangwon FC: Jung San (GK); Kim Yeon-Su, Moon Ji-Hwan, Kim Jeong-Ho; Kim Seong-Ju, Lee Woo-hyuk, Kim Do-hyuk, Dong Yun-Jeong; Sang Si-Woo, Stefan Murgosa, Kim Ho-Nam.

Korean K-League 2020 Gangwon FC Probable XI vs Incheon United: Lee Kwang-Yeon (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Lim Chae-Min, Kim Young-Bin, Chae Gwang-Hoon; Kim Ji-Hyeon, Han Kook-Young, Go Moo-Yol; Kim Ji-Hyeon, Kim Seung-Dae, Cho Jae-Wan.