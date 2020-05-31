INC vs PHG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020 Incheon United vs Pohang Steelers Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Korean K-League 2020 will see Incheon United (INC) face Pohang Steelers (PHG) on Sunday. The K-League 2020 Incheon United vs Pohang Steelers will be played at the Sungui Arena Park. The match will commence at 3:30PM. In the last week, Incheon United were handed a defeat by Suwon Bluewings 1-0. On the other hand, Pohang Steelers lost their last game to FC Seoul. Both are sides are currently struggling in the league. They will be eyeing to return to winning ways in the upcoming game.

INC vs PHG Dream11 Team

Captain: S Iljutcenko

Vice Captain: A Palocevic

Goalkeeper: S-Jeong

Defenders: H Chang-Rae, K Kwang-Seok, S Sang-Min

Midfielders: A Palocevic, B O'Neill, C Yeong-Jun, K Do-Hyeok, K Seong-Ju

Strikers: S Iljutcenko, S Mugosa

Korean K-League 2020 Incheon United Probable XI vs Pohang Steelers: S-Jeong (GK), K Jeong-Ho, M Ji-Hwan, K Yeon-Su, K Yun-Gu, K Do-Hyeok, L Uh-Hyeok, K Seong-Ju, K Jun-Beom, L Kehinde, S Mugosa

Korean K-League 2020 Pohang Steelers Probable XI vs Incheon United: K Hyeon-Mu (GK), S Sang-Min, K Kwang-Seok, H Chang-Rae, K Yong-Hwan, A Palocevic, M Palacios, C Yeong-Jun, B O'Neill, S Min-Kyu, S Iljutcenko