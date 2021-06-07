IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 between India vs Bangladesh: India will take on Asian rivals Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday, June 7.

Both sides have been officially knocked out of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Igor Stimac’s men come into this game of the second round on the back of a narrow 0-1 defeat to 2022 World Cup hosts and group leaders Qatar. While Jamie Day’s unit come into the match fresh from a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan, last time out. Both sides will aim to better their chances for Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers with a win tonight.

IND vs BAN FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup qualifiers 2023, Live Streaming

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SD/HD (Hindi) channels. Live streaming is available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

IND vs BAN FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Asian Cup qualifiers 2023, Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 7 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The game will start at 07:30 PM IST.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Sumon Reza

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman

Midfielders: Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Bipin Singh

Strikers: Udanta Singh, Sumon Reza, Sunil Chhetri

IND vs BAN Probable XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman Zico, Rimon Hossain, Mohammad Emon, Riyadul Hosan, Topu Barman, Masuk Mia Jony, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Jewel Rana, Mehedi Hasan Royal

