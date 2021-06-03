IND vs QAT Dream11 Team Pediction and Suggestions For Today’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 between India vs Qatar: India square off against Qatar in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier match, which will also double as a AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2023 fixture. The match will be hosted at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, June 3 and is scheduled to kick-off at 10:30 PM IST.

The visitors are currently placed fourth in the Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2022 standings and remain winless. However, they have managed draws against Bangladesh, Qatar and Afghanistan but lost both games to Oman. On the contrary, the Asian Champions Qatar having already qualified for the World Cup as hosts, they look all set to qualify for the upcoming Asian Cup. The hosts currently sit at the top of Group E with five wins and a draw.

IND vs QAT FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Live Streaming

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SD/HD (Hindi) channels. While it can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

IND vs QAT FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 3 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.The game will start at 10:30 PM IST.

IND vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Almoez Ali

Vice-Captain: Sandesh Jhingan

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi

Midfielders: Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes

Strikers: Almoez Ali, Sunil Chhetri

IND vs QAT Probable XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Pritam Kotal, Narendar Gahlot, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes; Bipin Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Qatar: Saad Al Sheeb (GK); Bassam Al-Rawi, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Hassan Al-Haydos, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Pedro Carvalho, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin

