Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac named his list 35 probables for a preparatory camp for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Igor Stimac is the Indian men's football team's coach. (Photo Credit: Twitter/AIFF)
Loading...

New Delhi: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Monday named his list of 35 probables for the preparatory camp for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

The players will be assembling at the camp on August 19 in Goa, with practice kicking off from the next day.

India begin their campaign against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Asian champions Qatar in Doha on September 10.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the group.

Winger Halicharan Narzary, who featured in every match of India's 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign, got a call-up for the camp, his first under Stimac.

Besides, three players from Indian Arrows' batch of 2018-19 -- Narender Gahlot, Anwar Ali (Jr) and Amarjit Singh also earned call-ups.

The list of 35 probables stay as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.

DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mandar Rao Dessai.

MIDFIELDERS: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram