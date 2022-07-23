India Announce Squad of 23 for SAFF U20 Championship

India U-20 men’s football team head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh announced a squad of 23 for India’s campaign in the SAFF U-20 Championship in Bhubaneswar. India play their first match against Bangladesh at the Kalinga Stadium on July 27, the kick-off of which is at 4pm.

“Being the best side in South Asia, expectations will be high. The tournament is special for us, and a great opportunity for the boys to have a taste of International football post the long pandemic,” Venkatesh, himself a former India captain told www.the-aiff.com.

While the team will be playing International football after almost two years, the India U-20 side has competed at the domestic level in the I-League, and the IFA Shield over the last two seasons, with most of the players in the U-20 side being drafted from Indian Arrows.

India’s 23-member squad for the SAFF U-20 Championship:

Goalkeepers: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Mohit Singh Dhami, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Amandeep, Halen Nongtdu, Bikash Yumnam, Sajad Hussain Parray, Raj Basfore, Brijesh Giri, Tankadhar Bag, Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam.

Midfielders: Sibajit Singh Leimapokpam, Vibin Mohanan, Vinay Harji, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Sujit Singh, Harsh Sailesh Patre, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Macarton Louis Nickson.

Forwards: Gurkirat Singh, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Himanshu Jangra, Shubho Paul.

Head Coach: Shanmugam Venkatesh

