India Drawn in Tough Group at AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020

AFC U-16 Championship India (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball.News18)

AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020 Official Draw: India have been drawn alongside Korea Republic, Australia and Uzbekistan in Group C.

  • News18 Sports New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
India find themselves in a tough situation, having been drawn in a tough Group C at the AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020, following the official draw on Thursday.

In Group C, India have been placed alongside Korea Republic, Australia and Uzbekistan.

This is India's third consecutive qualification in the AFC U-16 Championship finals and ninth overall.

India had qualified for the U-16 finals when they finished as Group B champions in Tashkent from a group which had Uzbekistan (hosts), Bahrain and Turkmenistan. The Indian colts finished with seven points from three matches scoring 10 goals, while conceding 1.

All the group in the finals are as follows:

Group A: Bahrain, DPR Korea, IR Iran, Qatar

Group B: Tajikistan, Oman, Yemen, UAE

Group C: Korea Republic, Australia, India, Uzbekistan

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, China PR

