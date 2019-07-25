Take the pledge to vote

India Drop Down to 103 in Latest FIFA Rankings After Poor Show in Intercontinental Cup

The Indian football team lost 5 points after their dismal performance in the Intercontinental Cup, as they moved down two places in the latest FIFA rankings

Agencies

Updated:July 25, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
India Drop Down to 103 in Latest FIFA Rankings After Poor Show in Intercontinental Cup
The Indian football team dropped down 2 places to 103 in the latest FIFA rankings
New Delhi: The Indian football team moved down by two places to 103 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

In the recently held Intercontinental Cup, India failed to register even a single win as they lost to Tajikistan (2-4) and DPR Korea (2-5) before playing out a 1-1 draw against Syria in their last game of the competition. The dismal performance resulted in loss of five points for Sunil Chhetri's men.

In April, India had jumped to 101. Before that, the Blue Tigers had dropped six spots to 103 in the February edition after ending last year on 97.

Meanwhile, India have been clubbed in Group E alongside Bangladesh, Oman, Afghanistan and hosts in second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. The matches in the second round will be played from September 5 to June 9, 2020. The group winners and four best runners-up (12 teams in total) will advance to the third round of Asian World Cup qualifiers.

BRAZIL CLIMB TO SECOND

Copa America winners Brazil have leapfrogged World Champions France, climbing to second place in the latest FIFA rankings.

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 at the Maracana stadium earlier this month to collect their ninth continental title.

Belgium still top the rankings while France slip to number three.

Algeria are the biggest movers, climbing 28 places to number 40 following their victory over Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In spite of winning their first continental title in 29 years, the Algerians are only the fourth-ranked team in Africa behind Senegal (20), Tunisia (29) and Nigeria (33), another team they beat in the semi-finals.

FIFA rankings:

1. Belgium

2. Brazil (+1)

3. France (-1)

4. England

5. Uruguay (+3)

6. Portugal (-1)

7. Croatia (-1)

8. Colombia (+5)

9. Spain (+2)

10. Argentina (+1)

Selected:

15. Germany (-4)

16. Italy (-2)

= The Netherlands (+2)

40. Algeria (+28)

