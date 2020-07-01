India Express Interest to Host 2027 AFC Asian Cup Along with Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday confirmed it has received expressions of interest from five member associations, including India, to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Apart from India's All India Football Federation, Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, Qatar Football Association, Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Uzbekistan Football Association are the other four associations who have submitted their expression of interest to host the event.

"The AFC will now work with each bidding member association on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the bidding process and will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021," AFC said in a statement.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: "The AFC Asian Cup is the pinnacle stage for Asia's finest and the record breaking and biggest-ever edition in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 laid the foundations for Asian football to strengthen this legacy and we have no doubts that China PR will not only match but also surpass all our expectations in 2023.

India have never hosted the Asian Cup. They have qualified for four editions of Asia's premier international competition but have not been able to progress further than the group stage since 1964.

Reigning champions Qatar staged the competition in 1988 and 2011, as well as Iran, who are the only nation in Asian football history to have won the coveted crown twice on home soil in 1968 and 1976.

Three-time champions Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, like India are all vying to stage Asia's football crown jewel for the first time.