India Junior Women's and Men's Football Teams to Assemble in Goa for National Camp: Report

The Indian women's and men's for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021 and AFC U-16 Championship 2020 will undergo a camp in Goa later this month, after undergoing of coronavirus tests and quarantine.

According to a report in the TOI, the junior women's and men's teams will train in Goa after the state relaxed Covid-19 guidelines.

“We got some guidelines from the sports department in Goa which says the players can be tested, and if found negative, they can start training. There will be the natural process of quarantine when they reach Goa before the camp begins,” said AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told TOI.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had been on the look out for a suitable location, especially for the girls in the FIFA U-17 World Cup team.

“We are still awaiting the exact SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). There is also the issue of the player's travel that needs to be managed. Taking everything into account, I don’t think we will be able to start the camp as scheduled,” said Das.

India under-17 women's team coach Thomas Dennerby, who is currently back home in Sweden, will likely miss the initial leg of the national camp.