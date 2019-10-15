India Pip Bangladesh to Clinch SAFF U-15 Women's Championship
India won the SAFF Under-15 Women's Championship with a penalty shootout victory over Bangladesh.
India beat Bangladesh to win the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Thimpu: India emerged champions of the SAFF U-15 women's championship 2019 at the Chalimithang Stadium here on Tuesday, defeating Bangladesh 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 0-0 post 90 minutes.
It was a feisty start to the game as India looked to take the early initiative. Priyanka Sujeesh orchestrated the attacks from the middle of the park, while Amisha Baxla looked lively from the right flank.
Bangladesh, however, also looked to hit India on the counter, and they almost had the perfect chance when forward Sapna Rani was played through behind the India defence with only goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel to beat. The latter rushed out of her line to clear the chance.
Amisha Baxla and Lynda Kom Serto combined to create a couple of chances, but the Bangladesh keeper foiled the chances. India also had a penalty shout, which was turned down by the referee, after a cross from the right appeared to have struck a Bangladesh hand.
While the boys fight it out in Kolkata, our U-15 girls have won the penalty shootout, to win the #SAFFU15Women's 🏆 Championship! 🙌🙌
🇧🇩 3-5 🇮🇳
Ban: ❌✅✅✅
Ind: ✅✅✅✅✅
📺: https://t.co/wIsZTZCXcL#BANIND ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 💪 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LeyEFSXsEY
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 15, 2019
Bangladesh came out with more initiative in the second half, as their midfield worked hard to close down the India attackers. Head coach Alex Ambrose soon brought on Sunita Munda in place of Amisha, and the former immediately had a chance as she was put through on goal by Priyanka. However, Bangladesh keeper Rupna Chakma stood firm and snuffed out the chance.
Sunita looked lively down the right for India for the remainder of the match but it ended with the two teams deadlocked. Goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel stepped up in the dreaded penalties to save Bangladesh's first spot-kick, as India went on to win it 5-3 on penalties, as captain Shilky Devi slotted in the last spot-kick.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- WhatsApp Has Some New Features For iPhone Users And You Can Use Them Now
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work
- Android 10 Update Roll-Out Resumes For OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro