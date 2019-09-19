India Slip to 104th Spot in Latest FIFA Ranking, Belgium Maintain Top Spot
Indian men’s football team slipped down a place in the latest FIFA rankings after a 2-1 loss to Oman and 0-0 draw against Qatar in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Indian men's football team are ranked 104th in the world. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)
The Indian football team on Thursday slipped a place to 104th position in the latest FIFA rankings. The Indian team, coached by Igor Stimac, has been regularly playing since the 2019 Intercontinental Cup in July.
Earlier this month, India had held Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha to gain their first point in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The match was also a preliminary qualifier for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
India have been clubbed alongside Oman, Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group E of the second round World Cup Qualifiers.
Qatar held on to their ranking of 62nd position, despite not being able to beat India.
Oman, however, gained three places to 84th spot, following their 2-1 win over India.
Belgium managed to hold on to the top position, while France have surpassed Brazil to reach the second spot.
In the qualifying tournament for FIFA 2022 World Cup, India will next face Bangladesh on October 15, followed by a match against Afghanistan on November 14.
