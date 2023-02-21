CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » News » Football » India to Play Qatari Friendlies Ahead of AFC U-17 Asian Cup
1-MIN READ

India to Play Qatari Friendlies Ahead of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 17:37 IST

New Delhi, India

India U-17 Men's Football Team (IANS)

India U-17 Men's Football Team (IANS)

The Bibiano Fernandes-coached Indian colts will play two friendly matches against Qatar on February 27 and 28. The Indian team qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November

India will play two friendly matches against Qatar on February 27 and 28 as part of their preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

The Bibiano Fernandes-coached Indian colts qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November.

ALSO READ| Gareth Southgate’s Contribution to English Football to be Immortalised in a Play

The Blue Colts also played friendly matches with UAE U-20 and Uzbekistan U-17 last month.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ashish, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar.

Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. afc
  2. India
  3. qatar
first published:February 21, 2023, 17:37 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 17:37 IST
Read More