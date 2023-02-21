India to Play Qatari Friendlies Ahead of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

India will play two friendly matches against Qatar on February 27 and 28 as part of their preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
The Bibiano Fernandes-coached Indian colts qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year and have been training in Goa since November.
The Blue Colts also played friendly matches with UAE U-20 and Uzbekistan U-17 last month.
The Squad:
Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.
Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Manjot Singh Dhami, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer.
Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ashish, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Gaonkar.
Forwards: Aman, Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham.
