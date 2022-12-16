India to Play SAFF U-20 Women's Championship 2023 in Bangladesh

The SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship 2023 is scheduled to kick off from February 3-9, 2023 next year. The tournament will be played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

India are slated to play Bhutan (February 3), Bangladesh (February 5), and Nepal (February 7) in a round-robin format, before the top two sides face each other in the Final, which will take place on February 9, 2023.

Fixtures-

February 3: India vs Bhutan

February 5: Bangladesh vs India

February 7: India vs Nepal

February 9: Final

The age-category SAFF championship will help in preparation for the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 1, where India have been drawn in Group F and will face Singapore, Indonesia, and hosts Vietnam. The draw was held on November 3, 2022.

The eight group winners will progress to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the Finals where they will join the three highest seeds from the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 - champions Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic - and host nation Uzbekistan.

Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played on March 4-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11. The Finals are on March 3 to 16, 2024.

AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup

Group A: China PR, Laos (H), Hong Kong, Philippines

Group B: Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Northern Mariana Islands, Palestine (H)

Group C: Australia, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Guam, Iraq

Group D: Lebanon, Jordan (H), Mongolia, Bhutan

Group E: Thailand (H), Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

Group F: Vietnam (H), India, Singapore, Indonesia

Group G: Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cambodia (H)

Group H: Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh (H), Turkmenistan

