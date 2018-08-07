India U-16 Finish WAFF Championship Campaign With 3-0 Win Against Yemen

The India U-16 football team registered their second consecutive win after they beat Yemen 3-0 in their fourth game at the five-nation WAFF U-16 Championship in Amman, Jordan.The Indian Colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes took the lead on the 37th minute, when defender Harpreet Singh headed home. That was then followed up by another couple of goals in quick succession early in the second half which left Yemen with a mountain to climb.The second goal came via a header when Ridge Demello found the back of the net in the 47th minute. A minute later, Rohit Danu dinked it over the opposition keeper to round of a flowing move and give India a comfortable 3-0 lead.An understandably delighted coach Bibiano Fernandes praised the boys for their fantastic display.“We are extremely proud of them. They came up with a superlative performance today and executed it to perfection. The tournament has helped us gauge where we stand and we go back much richer in experience,” he said after the match.The India U-16 boys finished their campaign in Jordan with three wins and a defeat to their name. They began the tournament with thumping 4-0 win against hosts Jordan, before losing 1-2 against Japan. The boys then fought back and beat U-16 Asian Champions Iraq 1-0.This tournament was part the team’s preparations for the upcoming AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia which will be played in September.India will begin their campaign against Vietnam in Group C, before playing Iran and Indonesia. A semi-final spot at this tournament will result in a qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019 in Peru.