India U-16 Men's Football Team's Tour of Tajikistan Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi: The Indian U-16 national team's exposure tour to Tajikistan has been cancelled post-outbreak of coronavirus. The U-16 boys, currently the U-15 SAFF champions, were slated to depart to play two friendlies against Tajikistan U-16 national team on March 5. Tajikistan are the current runners-up of the AFC U-16 Championship.

An official mail to All India Football Federation from the Tajikistan Football Federation read: "Please note that as directed by the government of the Republic of Tajikistan due to the situation around the coronavirus, the citizens of 35 countries including India cannot visit Tajikistan."

"In view of the above, the friendly matches between our teams stay cancelled."

Meanwhile, the senior national team is also slated to play Tajikistan in Tajikistan on March 31. "We are keeping a close tab on the situation," national team director Abhishek Yadav informed.