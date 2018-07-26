English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India U-16 Team Beat Malaysia U-16 2-1 in 2nd International Friendly
The Indian U-16 team ended its exposure tour on a winning note as they notched up a thrilling 2-1 win over Malaysia U-16 in the second International friendly in Kuala Lumpur today.
(Image: AIFF)
New Delhi: The Indian U-16 team ended its exposure tour on a winning note as they notched up a thrilling 2-1 win over Malaysia U-16 in the second International friendly in Kuala Lumpur today.
After two first-half goals from Rohit Danu (21st minute) and Givson Singh (31st minute) had provided India an early edge, Malaysia managed to pull one back in added time of the second half.
After suffering a loss three days back, India started on an aggressive note. Danu tried to latch on an attack from the middle but the Malaysia defenders dealt with it.
The battle was mostly being fought at the middle of the pitch before Danu was brought down by the Malaysian defender. The referee didn't hesitate to award a penalty kick in favour of the visitors, which Danu himself converted.
Ten minutes later, Givson hit the target once again following a meticulous build-up from the midfield. A solo run by Rohit from the left of the box opened up the rival defence. He then passed it to the midfielder who tapped it home to double the lead.
Danu breached the Malaysian defence one minute to the half-time but this time his right-footer rattled the woodwork.
The second half was confined more to the midfield before India created another opportunity at the stroke of the hour-mark but the opposition goalie leapt over Danu to avert the danger.
Coach Bibiano Fernandes introduced three of fresh legs towards the fag end. Malaysia managed to pull one back in the 94th minute but it was too late for them.
The 27-day long exposure tour in three different countries included matches in China, Thailand and Malaysia.
