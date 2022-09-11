India U-17 to Face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal

The India U-17 National football team will be looking to put their disappointing loss against Nepal behind them as they take on Bangladesh in the SAFF U-17 Championship semifinal on Monday.

The kick-off at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo is at IST 3.30pm, and the match will be streamed live on the Eleven Sports platforms.

“We have put the disappointment of the last result behind us. The focus has not shifted to semifinals. I can see it in the boys that they are motivated to prove that the result against Nepal was a temporary setback,” head coach Bibiano Fernandes said.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have made it to the semis on the back of back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka, and Maldives in Group A. Bibiano feels that it would be a tough proposition against Bangladesh, though he has the confidence in his boys to go out and do the job.

“Every team have come here to win. Bangladesh are no different. They have the momentum of winning both their games, and look a better side in this tournament with their aggressive approach. We are not taking them lightly at all. However, I am confident that we will bounce back as a team, and win,” Bibiano said.

“Each one of us take immense pride in representing the country. The disappointment against Nepal motivates each one of us to ensure that we go out there and do the job,” the coach added.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here