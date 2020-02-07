India U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup Team to Play Romania in Exposure Tour to Turkey

New Delhi: The Indian U-17 Women's National Team will be travelling on an exposure tour to Turkey as part of their preparation for the forthcoming U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

The team will travel to Istanbul on February 10 where they play two matches against U-17 Romania Women's National Team on February 16, and February 19 respectively. Both the matches will kick-off at 3 PM IST.

"It is a really good opportunity to play two matches against Romania U-17 Women's National Team. It's important for us to start implementing what we are doing in training sessions. We also have plans to introduce a new formation. It's always good for players to learn different formations," U-17 Women's World cup coach Thomas Dennerby said.

"Romania are very strong in tackling, as well as in one-on-one situations. I expect both games will be played in a high tempo," the coach added.

Dennerby further stressed on "improving the endurance level".

"The matches will enable us an opportunity to see which players are ready for play 90 minutes at a high pace. We have been working very hard to improve the endurance level," Dennerby said.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will kick-off from November 2-21, 2020.

The India U-17 Women's Team squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Tanu, Anshika, Adrija Sarkhel.

DEFENDERS: Jyoti Kumari, Kamasani Durga, Nirmala Devi, Shilky Devi, Sudha Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Nisha.

MIDFIELDERS: Kiran, Martina Thokchom, Aveka Singh, Nitu Linda, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Shri Devi Subba, Sunita Munda, Anju, Amisha Baxla, Priyanka Sujeesh, Priyangka Devi.

FORWARDS: Sumati Kumari, Daisy Crasto, Manisha Naik, Karen Estrocio.

HEAD COACH: Thomas Dennerby.

