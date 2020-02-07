Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Football
1-min read

India U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup Team to Play Romania in Exposure Tour to Turkey

The Indian U-17 women's football team, which will be taking part in the FIFA World Cup later this year, will travel for an exposure tour to Turkey and play Romania.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup Team to Play Romania in Exposure Tour to Turkey
Indian U-17 women's football team (Photo Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi: The Indian U-17 Women's National Team will be travelling on an exposure tour to Turkey as part of their preparation for the forthcoming U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

The team will travel to Istanbul on February 10 where they play two matches against U-17 Romania Women's National Team on February 16, and February 19 respectively. Both the matches will kick-off at 3 PM IST.

"It is a really good opportunity to play two matches against Romania U-17 Women's National Team. It's important for us to start implementing what we are doing in training sessions. We also have plans to introduce a new formation. It's always good for players to learn different formations," U-17 Women's World cup coach Thomas Dennerby said.

"Romania are very strong in tackling, as well as in one-on-one situations. I expect both games will be played in a high tempo," the coach added.

Dennerby further stressed on "improving the endurance level".

"The matches will enable us an opportunity to see which players are ready for play 90 minutes at a high pace. We have been working very hard to improve the endurance level," Dennerby said.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will kick-off from November 2-21, 2020.

The India U-17 Women's Team squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Tanu, Anshika, Adrija Sarkhel.

DEFENDERS: Jyoti Kumari, Kamasani Durga, Nirmala Devi, Shilky Devi, Sudha Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Nisha.

MIDFIELDERS: Kiran, Martina Thokchom, Aveka Singh, Nitu Linda, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Shri Devi Subba, Sunita Munda, Anju, Amisha Baxla, Priyanka Sujeesh, Priyangka Devi.

FORWARDS: Sumati Kumari, Daisy Crasto, Manisha Naik, Karen Estrocio.

HEAD COACH: Thomas Dennerby.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram