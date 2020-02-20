India U-17 Women's Football Team Defeats Romania in Second Friendly Match

New Delhi: The India U-17 women's team registered a 1-0 victory over Romania U-17 women's side on Wednesday, February 19 in the second friendly match between the two teams in Turkler, Turkey.

Their previous encounter on Sunday ended in a 3-3 draw but this time around, it was the Indian outfit that notched up the win with Priyangka Devi Noarem scoring the game's solitary goal.

The first half began with the Indian side pressing hard to seize the initiative. Sumati Kumari, who had scored India's third goal in the previous match against Romania, came close in the 12th minute but her run was adjudged to be offside.

Two minutes later, Sunita Munda put in a dangerous cross from the flank after beating her marker. However, it was collected by the Romanian custodian.

India earned a couple of free-kicks in good positions and it was a set-piece opportunity in the 28th minute where Nirmala Devi saw her shot getting saved by the keeper.

However, a minute later, the Indian side took the lead through Priyangka -- who made no mistake from 12 yards out and slotted the ball into the net calmly.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Romanian keeper came to her side's rescue yet again and kept the scoreline intact. Mariyammal Balamurugan intercepted a pass in Romania's defence and took on the keeper but her effort was saved and put out for a corner.

The second half was played out on similar lines as Sumati came close to scoring in the 58th minute. She got on the end of a cross from Priyangka with an excellent run but the shot was saved by the keeper.

With 70 minutes gone, Sunita displayed great skill to cut in from the left flank and deliver a cross towards the far post. However, it missed the onrushing forwards by a whisker.

The match ended at 1-0 as the Indian defence kept a clean sheet and Priyangka's first-half strike proved to be the difference.

India XI: Anshika (GK), Jyoti Kumari, Nirmala Devi, Astam Oraon, Kiran (Nitu 68'), Martina Thokchom, Aveka Singh, Mariyammal Balamurugan (Daisy Crasto 61'), Sunita Munda (Karen Estrocio 80'), Priyangka Devi (Priyanka Sujeesh 78'), Sumati Kumari (Anju 68')

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.