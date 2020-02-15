India U-17 Women's Football Team Expecting 'Physical Battle' vs Romania
India's U17 women's football team is set to play two friendly games against Romania in Turkey.
File photo of India's U17 girls team. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
New Delhi: The India U-17 women's national team is set to face its Romanian counterpart in a set of two friendly games in Turkler, Turkey -- with the first match on Sunday. Ahead of the challenge, India head coach Thomas Dennerby stated that he expects a "physical battle" against Romania.
"Romania have a good passing game and have players with good technical skills. They are a physical team and have players who like to tackle a lot. They like to have tougher games in terms of physicality and it is good for us to get used to that type of opposition," he told www.the-aiff.com.
Dennerby, who has the experience of leading Sweden and Nigeria at the Women's World Cup behind him, added that his side will have the upper hand when it comes to speed. "One advantage for us is in terms of pace and movement as we have quicker players. I expect a physical game and I want us to come out with a victory against Romania," he stated.
The Indian team arrived in Turkey on February 11 to prepare for the matches. Talking about the preparation, Dennerby said that he is happy with what he has seen so far and that the focus is on solidifying the back-line.
"Training has been good in general. We have worked a bit more on the defensive organization than we used to do. We think it's a good time to work with things such as structure and movement in order to have a really good defence. We feel comfortable with what we have seen so far and players are adapting and understanding what we want them to do," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Salman Khan and the Finalists Gear up for the Gala Night
- Canada's Bombardier Sells A220 to Airbus, Exits Commercial Aviation
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost