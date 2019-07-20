India U-19 Football Team Lose 2-1 to Oman
Indian U-19 national football team lost 2-1 to Oman in a preparatory match for the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers.
The India U-19 team lost 2-1 to Oman (Photo Credit: AIFF)
The Indian U-19 national team, preparing for the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers later this year, lost 2-1 to Oman U-19 in Turkey on Friday.
The Indian U-19s started the match on a defensive note and it was the opponents who had much of the possession in the first half. In the 34th minute, Oman had taken the lead as the teams went into the tunnel at half-time with the opposition leading by a solitary goal to nil.
Changing over, the Indian players started to dominate possession early in the second half and Ninthoi, in the 53rd minute from a free-kick, came close to equalising.
India finally had the breakthrough in the 68th minute when Robin was brought down inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. A confident Givson Singh found the back of the net from the spot to equalise.
In the 78th minute, however, Oman breached the Indian citadel once again and scored to hand them a solitary goal lead.
