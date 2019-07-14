Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India U-19 Side Face Oman and Jordan in Exposure Tour

The Indian Under-19 team will be travelling to Turkey to play against Jordan and Oman national U-19 sides.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India U-19 Side Face Oman and Jordan in Exposure Tour
India Under-19 football team will have an exposure tour in Turkey (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Indian U-19 team will play against Jordan and Oman national U-19 sides in an exposure tour in Turkey, in preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers later this year.

The Indian U-19 team will face Oman U-19 and Jordan U-19 teams and play a friendly match against a local club Kocaelispor in Kartepe, Turkey between July 19 and 27.

Head coach Floyd Pinto said, "We aim to play as many international matches as possible, the more we play the better get. The exposure tour to Turkey serves as a good platform to test ourselves against West Asian opposition."

"We aim to solidify our playing style, narrow down on our core group of players as we inch closer to the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers in November," he said.

The Squad:

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Niraj Kumar, Lalbiakhula Jongte

Defender: Jitendra Singh, Narendar, Gurkirat Singh, Sumit Rathi, Muhammad Rafi, Akash Mishra, Bikash Yumnam, Manish Chaudhary, Thoiba Singh

Midfielder: Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh, Ninthoiganba Meetei, Givson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Sailo Lalchhanhima, Robin Yadav

Forward: Harmanpreet Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Ridge Demello.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram