Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

India U-19 Team Beats Tahiti to Finish 1st in OFC Developmental Tournament

OFC Developmental Tournament: Manvir Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh scored as India beat Tahiti 2-0 in 1/2 place play-off.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India U-19 Team Beats Tahiti to Finish 1st in OFC Developmental Tournament
India U-19 beat Tahiti in the OFC Developmental Tournament. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...

The Indian U-19 team on Friday got the better of Tahiti 2-0 in the 1/2 place play-off of the Oceanian Developmental Tournament in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Second-half strikes from Manvir Singh (71th minute) and Vikram Partap Singh (88th) proved to be enough for the Blue Colts to have the last laugh against their Oceanic opponents.

Coach Floyd Pinto named the same starting XI that stormed past New Caledonia three days earlier to seal the 1/2 place play-off date with Tahiti.

Givson was given a free role at the heart of the midfield where Ninthoi's agile movement down the flanks proved to be too much for the Tahitian defenders. In the third minute, Ninthoi volleyed from an acute angle, only to see it sail over the crossbar.

Givson and Ninthoi were trying tooth and nail to breach the Tahiti defence but the red outfit kept them at bay until the referee ended the first half.

India were unarguably the better side in the first 45 minutes having placed four shots on target out of total 12 attempts. On the other hand, Tahiti failed to create any real opportunity inside the 18-yard-box, thanks to India's command in the midfield.

After the breather, Pinto introduced Gurkirat Singh in place of Aman Chetri in the attacking third, and he helped another substitute Manvir Singh score his first goal of the tournament.

Ninthoi, with his blistering pace, cut through the Tahiti defence from the middle and served it on a platter to Gurkirat, who found Manvir inside the six-yard-box and the latter did no mistake in steering a header past the goalkeeper.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram