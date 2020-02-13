Take the pledge to vote

India U17 World Cup Defender Sanjeev Stalin Joins Development Team of Portuguese Club CD Aves

Sanjeev Stalin announced on social media that he had joined Portuguese club Desportivo das Aves' development team.

February 13, 2020
New Delhi: India's 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup member Sanjeev Stalin has joined the development team of Portuguese club Desportivo das Aves on a two-year contract, joining the list of a small number of the country's footballers plying their trade abroad.

Clube Desportivo das Aves (popularly known as CD Aves) is a club based in Vila das Aves, an industrial town in northern Portugal. The club has played three seasons in Primeira Liga, the top league of Portugal from 2017-18 to 2019-20 (last season).

It finished at the bottom (14th) last season and relegated to LigaPro or the second division of the Portugal league system.

Stalin, who played for Indian Arrows in the I-League after the U-17 World Cup in 2017, announced the singing on social media. He put up a picture of him holding number 5 jersey of CD Aves along with some officials with caption: 'New Signing for CD Aves'.

Luis Norton de Matos, who coached the Indian team in the U17 World Cup, congratulated Stalin on Instagram.

"Congratulations my dear Sanjeev!! You signed a contract with a professional team from the Portuguese Premier League!! You have fulfilled your dream of playing in European football. You deserve. Looking back on the time we spent together on a extraordinary adventure that was playing the U17 World Cup in your beautiful country," wrote the Portuguese coach.

"It was a pleasure to coach you and see your football growth that made you the best left full-back of U-19 in Indian football. Continue with your inner strength, with your courage and your dedication to work and will see that you will be rewarded. Keep your smile. I wish the best success."

The left-back from Karnataka is best remembered for taking the corner-kick which resulted to India's only goal at the U-17 World Cup with Jeakson Singh scoring with a header against Colombia at JLN Stadium here.

