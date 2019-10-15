LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates in Kolkata: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Eye 1st Win

News18.com | October 15, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates: India will face Bangladesh in their Group E FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. India will be confident and be looking to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after some strong performances in the tournament so far. The clash apart from being a World Cup Qualifier will also serve as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier. The Igor Stimac-coached side, ranked 104 in the world, are strong favourites to beat neighbours Bangladesh who are 83 rungs below them.

The India vs Bangladesh clash is being held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Saltlake Stadium, with tickets having been sold out days ahead of the clash. The colossal Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has a capacity of 65,000 and, according to ticket sales on the eve of the match, is expected to be packed to the rafters. In fact, Kolkata is set to host the national team for the first time since 2011 when they beat Malaysia 3-2 in a friendly. LIVE STREAM
Oct 15, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

India take on Bangladesh in their Group E clash of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match will also serve as a qualifier for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India face Bangladesh in Kolkata (Photo Credit; AIFF and BFF)

India have a commanding 15-2 head-to-head record in 28 meetings but Bangladesh have managed to stay unbeaten in their last two fixtures (1-1 in SAFF Championships, 2013 and 2-2 in an International friendly, 2014).



India and Bangladesh last played a qualifier here for the Mexico World Cup in 1985. In the game against India, Bangladesh went ahead through a strike from Ashish Bhadra in the 15th minute before Bikash Panji, who also struck against Bangladesh in Dhaka, equalised in the 36th minute.

India have played two matches so far in the group, losing 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 while registering a commendable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha.

After this match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, the Indian football team play against Afghanistan and Oman, on November 14 and 19 repectively, in their away matches.

India are fourth in the five-team group after two games while Bangladesh are placed last after facing defeats against Afghanistan and Qatar.
