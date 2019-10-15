India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates in Kolkata: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Eye 1st Win

India take on Bangladesh in their Group E clash of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match will also serve as a qualifier for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India have a commanding 15-2 head-to-head record in 28 meetings but Bangladesh have managed to stay unbeaten in their last two fixtures (1-1 in SAFF Championships, 2013 and 2-2 in an International friendly, 2014).India and Bangladesh last played a qualifier here for the Mexico World Cup in 1985. In the game against India, Bangladesh went ahead through a strike from Ashish Bhadra in the 15th minute before Bikash Panji, who also struck against Bangladesh in Dhaka, equalised in the 36th minute.India have played two matches so far in the group, losing 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 while registering a commendable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha.After this match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, the Indian football team play against Afghanistan and Oman, on November 14 and 19 repectively, in their away matches.India are fourth in the five-team group after two games while Bangladesh are placed last after facing defeats against Afghanistan and Qatar.