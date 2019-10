India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates in Kolkata: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Eye 1st Win

Read More

India will face Bangladesh in their Group E FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. India will be confident and be looking to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after some strong performances in the tournament so far. The clash apart from being a World Cup Qualifier will also serve as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier. The Igor Stimac-coached side, ranked 104 in the world, are strong favourites to beat neighbours Bangladesh who are 83 rungs below them.The India vs Bangladesh clash is being held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Saltlake Stadium, with tickets having been sold out days ahead of the clash. The colossal Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has a capacity of 65,000 and, according to ticket sales on the eve of the match, is expected to be packed to the rafters. In fact, Kolkata is set to host the national team for the first time since 2011 when they beat Malaysia 3-2 in a friendly. LIVE STREAM