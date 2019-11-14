LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India vs Afghanistan, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: Doungel Scores, India Draw 1-1 With Afghanistan

News18.com | November 14, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Afghanistan, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: Catch all the live updates from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier match between India and Afghanistan through News18 Sports' live blog. India, who are still winless in the World Cup qualifiers, draw 1-1 with Afghanistan at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday. Here is the story of the match: India started the match with intent but Afghanistan were able to grow into the match and take full control of the game. India were trapped by the end as Afghanistan kept attacking from the right channel. Udanta, Ashique, Sahal and Chhetri have not been able to create too many clear-cut chances even though Ashique's pace has been troublesome at times. In the stoppage time of the first half, Afghanistan dealt India a blow as Zelfy Narzary finished a brilliant David Najem pass from the right to find the back of the net. Igor Stimac made three changes in the second half bringing on Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh and Seiminlen Doungel to bolster the team's attacking threat. Farukh's pace, Manvir's presence and then Doungel's instinct helped India keep the Afghan defence under pressure for the entirety of the second half. There were a couple of chances for Sunil Chhetri, who was denied twice, as Afghan barely held on. However, their resistance was broken by the FC Goa duo in stoppage time when Doungel headed in a Brandon Fernandes corner to find India's equaliser.

India remain placed on fourth in the Group E table of the World Cup Qualifiers with just three points from four games. India had lost to Oman 2-1 in their opener before playing out 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Qatar and Bangladesh, respectively. They then played out another draw with Afghanistan to remain winless in the campaign. Afghanistan, on the other hand, sit on third with four points from four matches. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 14, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

India scrape to another draw with another late goal. But it has helped their World Cup Qualifiers campaign in no real way except that they have helped their campaign from crashing completely. India face Oman next and will be in absolute need for a win there.

Nov 14, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

Full Time! Afghanistan 1-1 India

FULL TIME! India have managed to somehow hold Afghanistan to a draw as FC Goa teammates Len Doungel and Brandon Fernandes combined in stoppage time to equalise for India. India remain winless in the World Cup qualifiers though and stay on the fourth spot in the Group E standings, the World Cup dream getting farther and farther. However, the equaliser saved India's hopes from going into complete tatters.

Afghanistan 1-1 India

Nov 14, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

90+3' - GOAL! Len Doungel finds the equaliser for India! That's an FC Goa connection, a goal made in their training ground. Brandon Fernandes whips in a perfect corner towards the far post and Doungel rises and heads it in.

Afghanistan 1-1 India

Nov 14, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

5 minutes of added time! Igor Stimac is not happy, Afghanistan have wasted quite a lot of time and the Indian coach feels that the injury time given is not enough for all the time-wasting.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

88' - Brandon Fernandes goes for a long-ranger but the slight deflection take it directly into the hands of Azizi. The time is running out for India here unless they can get a miraculous equaliser here.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

84' - Brandon's corner and Manvir's head, just wide! It's just been that day once again for India. They haven't managed to find the back of the net and Afghanistan have done well to keep their shape despite the visitors putting all the pressure in the second half.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

We are into the last 10 minutes of the match and India's World Cup dreams are on the verge of ending unless India can at least get an equaliser here. India have to push all up now.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

77' - SUBSTITUTION FOR INDIA! Seiminlen Doungel comes in place of Pritam Kotal. Last roll of the dice from Igor Stimac and he is simply looking for India to get an equaliser here.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

66' - Norlla Amiri with a brilliant attempt! His shot goes just off the bar. Despite all the pressure from India, Afghanistan had a big chance and India just survived!

68' - CHANCE! Brandon Fernandez with a good cross and Chhetri just midjudged the bounce of the ball it seemed and could not get the best connection with the ball and the header is saved.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

64' - Good passing play between Manvir and Ashique after which Brendan Fernandes puts in a delicious cross in the middle but it is cleared away.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

59' - SUBSTITUTION FOR INDIA! Manvir Singh comes on for Sahal Abdul Samad. Another attacking chance from Igor Stimac as he brings in a number 9 to help Sunil Chhetri up front and give more option in the centre for others to pass to.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

56' - Farukh puts in a great cross towards the far post for Chhetri from the left flank but the Indian captain was just inches away from getting to the ball. Pritam Kotal kept the ball alive and Chhetri got another chance but his header was parried away by the keeper.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

57' - The introduction of Farukh has injected some pace in the Indian attack but loose ball still keep coming in and that is costing India in the final third. Afghanistan have not been able to control the game as much as they would like though.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

51' - Farukh with a good run on the left and cross towards the far post trying to find Udanta Singh but he just overhit that ball a bit.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

The second half of Afghanistan vs India gets underway with the home side leading 1-0. India have made a half time change, bringing in Farukh Choudhary in place of Mandar Rao Dessai. As a result, Ashique Kuruniyan will take the left-back position - a position he played in for Bengaluru FC twice this ISL season.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! India started the match with intent but Afghanistan were able to grow into the match and take full control of the game. India were trapped by the end as Afghanistan kept attacking from the right channel. Udanta, Ashique, Sahal and Chhetri have not been able to create too many clear-cut chances even though Ashique's pace has been troublesome at times. In the stoppage time of the first half, Afghanistan dealt India a blow as Zelfy Narzary finished a brilliant David Najem pass from the right to find the back of the net.

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

45+1' - GOAL! All the pressure from Afghanistan has finally paid off. Another attack for Afghanistan from that right channel as David Najem received a through ball on the right and ran up the pitch and played a cutback in the middle. Zelfy Narzary got to the end of the pass and gave it a brilliant finish. Gurpreet got his fingertips to the ball but could not stop him!

Afghanistan 1-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

41' - India are struggling for rhythm here. Brandon is sitting extremely deep instead of going up in attack while Udanta, Ashique and Sahal have not been able to influence the game as much as they would like.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

37' - SAVE! Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has to get his palms to the ball as nobody closes down Afghanistan and they go for a shot at the goal.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

33' - Sunil Chhetri puts through Brandon on the left, who paces up with the ball and passes it to Ashique. Ashique tries to work the ball around and trouble the Afghan defence with his ease but eventually the ball is put out.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

27' - CHANCE FOR INDIA! Afghanistan cannot clear the ball completely and it falls to Ashique Kuruniyan to passes it to Sahal on his right. Sahal works it around a bit and passes it back to Ashique whose shot is just over.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

23' - India had all the possession in the beginning of the match but Afghanistan have since taken shape and have been able to neutralise the game. Ashique and Udanta have been trying to play inside quite a bit.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

12' - Afghanistan have had to make an early change, a forced one due to injury.

14' - A fabulous through ball from Afghanistan puts them through with Mandar caught out of position but the ball goes out for corner.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

4' - A good cross in the middle from Pritam Kotal on the right but it is cleared in time by the Afghan defence. India need an early goal here to ease their nerves and settle into the game.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Afghanistan vs India gets underway in Dushanbe. Igor Stimac has gone for an attacking line-up with India in desperate need of a win. This is set to be tough away game.

Afghanistan 0-0 India

Nov 14, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

Both the teams are out on the field and the Indian national anthem has been sung. We shall have the live football action start in a few minutes from now. India are in desperate need of a win here.

Nov 14, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

Anas Edathodika Not Available | Experienced centre back Anas Edathodika flew back home late on Tuesday owing to a family emergency. "Anas (Edathodika) is having a tough time. Our thoughts are with him and his family. He has been an instrumental member of the squad and we will miss him. The onus is now on the other players to take the mantle and deliver on the pitch," Stimac said on Wednesday.

Nov 14, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Pranoy Halder and the Indian team team were ready to take the challenge of the cold conditions and the artificial turf and this is what Halder said ahead of the game: "Yes, the conditions have not been in our favour to some extent but that won't have any effect when the referee blows the whistle. If we can execute the coach's plans on the pitch, we can surely hope for a good result."

Nov 14, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Here is India's starting XI vs Afghanistan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Mandar Rai Dessai, Adil Khan, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke; Brandon Fernandes, Pranoy Halder, Sahal Abdul Samad; Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri.

Substitutes: Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Nishu Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Amrinder Singh (GK).

With Anas Edathodika back home with family emergency, Stimac will be missing an out and out central defender and has a makeshift central defence in place. Also, Brandon Fernandes is starting in place of a regular Anirudh Thapa.

Nov 14, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Based on the Indian squad right now and Igor Stimac's selection pattern, here is India's probable starting XI vs Afghanistan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Mandar Rai Dessai, Adil Khan, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke; Anirudh Thapa, Pranoy Halder, Sahal Abdul Samad; Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri.

 
India take on Afghanistan in World Cup qualifier. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

India are to play in tough conditions - chilly weather and artificial turf - as they look to keep up their hopes in the World Cup qualifiers. When India landed in Dushanbe on Wednesday, they were greeted with the mercury hovering around 6-7 degrees Celsius. India's head coach Igor Stimac was vary of the physical presence and stamina of the Afghanistan side and said it would be a difficult game.

Meanwhile, Anoush Dastagiv, Afghanistan head coach mentioned though it's not their own country, they get "confidence" when they play in Dushanbe. "Here, people speak our language. We feel at home. Whenever we play in front of Afghani crowd, we never fail to get positive results. We hope we can get something closer to that tomorrow (Thursday) as well," he said.
