India vs Afghanistan, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier LIVE Score and Updates: India Eye 1st Win

News18.com | November 14, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Afghanistan, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier LIVE Score and Updates: Catch all the live updates from the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier match between India and Afghanistan through News18 Sports' live blog. India, who are still winless in the World Cup qualifiers, will be facing Afghanistan at the Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday.

India are currently placed fourth on the Group E table of the World Cup Qualifiers with just a point from three games. India had lost to Oman 2-1 in their opener before playing out 0-0 and 1-1 draws against Qatar and Bangladesh, respectively. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with three points from three matches. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 14, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Pranoy Halder and the Indian team team were ready to take the challenge of the cold conditions and the artificial turf and this is what Halder said ahead of the game: "Yes, the conditions have not been in our favour to some extent but that won't have any effect when the referee blows the whistle. If we can execute the coach's plans on the pitch, we can surely hope for a good result."

Nov 14, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Here is India's starting XI vs Afghanistan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Mandar Rai Dessai, Adil Khan, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke; Brandon Fernandes, Pranoy Halder, Sahal Abdul Samad; Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri.

Substitutes: Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Nishu Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (GK), Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Amrinder Singh (GK).

With Anas Edathodika back home with family emergency, Stimac will be missing an out and out central defender and has a makeshift central defence in place. Also, Brandon Fernandes is starting in place of a regular Anirudh Thapa.

Nov 14, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Based on the Indian squad right now and Igor Stimac's selection pattern, here is India's probable starting XI vs Afghanistan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Mandar Rai Dessai, Adil Khan, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke; Anirudh Thapa, Pranoy Halder, Sahal Abdul Samad; Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri.

 
Nov 14, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

India are currently placed fourth on the Group E table of the World Cup Qualifiers with just a point from three games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with three points from three matches.

Nov 14, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

India take on Afghanistan away from home as they look to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup and Asian Cup alive. India have so far lost one and drawn two in the qualifiers and are in a deperate need of a win.

India take on Afghanistan in the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)

India are to play in tough conditions - chilly weather and artificial turf - as they look to keep up their hopes in the World Cup qualifiers. When India landed in Dushanbe on Wednesday, they were greeted with the mercury hovering around 6-7 degrees Celsius. India's head coach Igor Stimac was vary of the physical presence and stamina of the Afghanistan side and said it would be a difficult game.

Meanwhile, Anoush Dastagiv, Afghanistan head coach mentioned though it's not their own country, they get "confidence" when they play in Dushanbe. "Here, people speak our language. We feel at home. Whenever we play in front of Afghani crowd, we never fail to get positive results. We hope we can get something closer to that tomorrow (Thursday) as well," he said.
