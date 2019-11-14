India vs Afghanistan, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier LIVE Score and Updates: India Eye 1st Win

India take on Afghanistan in the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. (Photo Credit: @IndianFootball)



India are to play in tough conditions - chilly weather and artificial turf - as they look to keep up their hopes in the World Cup qualifiers. When India landed in Dushanbe on Wednesday, they were greeted with the mercury hovering around 6-7 degrees Celsius. India's head coach Igor Stimac was vary of the physical presence and stamina of the Afghanistan side and said it would be a difficult game.



Meanwhile, Anoush Dastagiv, Afghanistan head coach mentioned though it's not their own country, they get "confidence" when they play in Dushanbe. "Here, people speak our language. We feel at home. Whenever we play in front of Afghani crowd, we never fail to get positive results. We hope we can get something closer to that tomorrow (Thursday) as well," he said.