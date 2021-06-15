India will enter the game as clear favourites despite Afghanistan’s ability to fight it out. Igor Stimac’s men will be high on confidence after thoroughly dominating Bangladesh, against whom they enjoyed nearly 75% possession while completing more than 600 passes. If they are to repeat that kind of impressive stats, India will need the duo of Chhetri and Manvir Singh to fire upfront, with Brandon Fernandes marshalling the midfield and keeping the supply chain flowing.
Stimac dismissed apprehensions that India may play out for a draw. “I need to say that I don’t know any coach or any team who would come out playing for a draw,” Stimac stated at the pre-match press conference.
“Even that might seem to be a situation when you are facing much better sides. Then, you need to drop and defend for your life and wait for one, two or three chances to counter-attack like against Qatar. “But, we are not going out to play for a draw. Rather, we will go out to win it. “That’s what we are aiming to do. We need to start doing it from the kick off. I know and am very confident that all our boys are ready and fit. They need to enjoy the game.” India are currently placed on six points after seven matches in comparison to Afghanistan’s five points from seven games.
India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu added: “I think it’s important for us to stay fresh. Afghanistan have good quality players who can manipulate the ball and convert if given the chance.” Stimac did mention that his players are confident after the victory against Bangladesh. “The result against Bangladesh makes us confident. We are very happy that with the three points against Bangladesh we secured getting out of the danger of playing in the play-offs. Afghanistan are a better side than Bangladesh, and it will not be easy,” Stimac said.
“Afghanistan are full of players with international experience, and most of the players are playing in foreign leagues.” With Stimac reposing immense faith in him, Brandon has established himself as one of the country’s top players playmakers. He has provided three assists out of the five goals India has scored in the qualifying campaign so far and he would be more than eager to continue in the same vein. Form and past record both favour India and anything less than a victory for the Blue Tigers will be seen as an upset. As far as Afghanistan are concerned, they will take heart from their spirited performance in their previous outing against India, who were held to a stalemate at home by their lower-ranked opponents in 2019. But the recent defeat against Oman means Afghanistan are not among the top fourth-placed teams in the World Cup qualifiers and a failure to win against India would send them to the playoffs just to get into the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers. Match starts at 7:30PM IST.
