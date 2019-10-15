LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier HIGHLIGHTS in Kolkata: Adil Salvages 1-1 Draw

October 15, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: India drew with Bangladesh.  Saad Uddin gave Bangladesh the lead in the 42nd minute and the visitors looked like going back home with all the three points in the Group E FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier second round match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Adil Khan, however, ensured that India at least secure a point from the home match as he rose highest to nod home a Brandon Fernandes corner kick in the 88th minute. A defeat at home would have severely dented India's hopes of advancing in the next round.

The clash apart from being a World Cup Qualifier will also serve as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier. The Igor Stimac-coached side, ranked 104 in the world, are strong favourites to beat neighbours Bangladesh who are 83 rungs below them. India had lost to Oman 1-2 in their opening match before holding Asian champions Qatar to a goal-less draw in their previous match. They now have two points from three matches, while Bangladesh stay at the bottom with one point from three games.  MATCH REPORT
Oct 15, 2019 9:52 pm (IST)

That's it from this game.

The Indian football team will now hit the road for away matches against Afghanistan and Oman, on November 14 and 19 respectively, in their away matches.

Oct 15, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

We did all we could, we gave everything today. We have a bright future. We gave a lot of entertainment to the fans. It is the future, we are going to be on the offensive. We were slow at the back in the first 45 minutes, the gaps were not opening. We gave away a simple goal. Congratulations to Bangladesh but we will not win if we concede silly goals. Scoring goals, obviously, is the immediate improvement needed. Better movements needed. We are still young: Igor Stimac, India head coach

Oct 15, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

The match ends with the air heavy with a sense of what could have been. Despite India equalising late in the match, Bangladesh will be the one who are more than happy to walk away with a point.

It ends here in Kolkata, India 1-1 Bangladesh.

Oct 15, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

88' GOAL! -

India are looking increasingly frustrated. Sunil Chhetri tries to get at the end of long ball and fails. He alleges impediment from the Bangladesh defender, the referee disagrees.

Minutes later from the corner after yet another Chhetri effort. Adil Khan rises high in the air to head home a thundering goal to bring parity! 

India 1-1 Bangladesh

Oct 15, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

81' FANS -

India! India! Fans in the stands don't think this game is not over! 

Sahal is on the ground getting some treatment at the moment. India need to keep their head on their shoulders. 

Oct 15, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

73' Attack! -

Sunil Chhetri's glancing header from a corner is just wide. 

Last throw of the die from Igor Stimac... Anas Edathodika is brought off and in comes Lallianzuala Chhangte.

The message from the boss is clear - attack, attack, attack!!

Oct 15, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

73' Save! -

What a save from Adil Khan! After Gurpreet comes out of his line to make a fingertip save, the ball was on its way towards the back of the net. Adil jumps back and clears it from the goal line. 

India stay alive to fight again. 

Oct 15, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

71' Close! -

Sunil Chhetri is not giving up. He runs, he hustles the defense and he traps. His lay-off though doesn't find an Indian foot. 

The Saltlake stadium sighs in unison. 

Oct 15, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

65' Chance! -

What if the ball was a tad bit forward or Manvir was a step back. India could have equalised.

Udanta put delicious delivery after being released by Chhetri into space on the right flank. 

Raynier Fernandes comes on for Anirudh Thapa. 

Oct 15, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

64' Yellow card! -

Slick movement and passing from India after they manage to cancel out an attack from Bangladesh. 

On the break, Biplo Ahmed brings down Sahal and gets a yellow card for it.

Oct 15, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

59' Close! -

Anas' header is cleared off the line by the Bangladeshi defender. India need more of this.

From another corner, Chhetri's flick is harmless. 

Oct 15, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

56' Substitution! -

Time for some fresh legs on the field! Brandon Fernandes replaces Manvir Singh.

Yeasin Khan brigs down Manvir and the substitution can take place. Chhetri's free-kick goes over the bar with a little help from the defender. Goal kick given

Oct 15, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

51' Save! -

What a chance from Mohammad Ziban! But up to the task is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He sticks out his right leg and the strike is deflected onto the bar.

Bangladesh are not going to make the mistake of sitting back and defending a whole half of football.

Oct 15, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

48' Close! -

India have started from the word go and are attacking the Bangladesh defense. Sahal's effort goes just wide and minutes later Bangladesh scarble clear again. The pressure is building!  

Oct 15, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

The fans are behind the team... 

Oct 15, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

45' Second-half starts - 

India need to work hard if they want to not only keep their chances in this game alive but also their World Cup hopes...

As for Bangladesh, defending becomes more important now. Or will they go for it and attack to put India on the backfoot?

Oct 15, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

The half-time whistle blows and the Indian football team have some things to talk about. Igor Stimac will surely have though words for his center-back pair and the goal-keeper.

Bangladesh will be the happier of the two sides, not only they have the lead but they do so without having to venture forward that often, 

Oct 15, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

41' GOAL!! 

Bangladesh get the breakthrough! Saad Uddin with the goal! 

Mistake from the defense and the goalkeeper as the ball is floated in from a free-kick. Saad gets in between the lines and his flying header means that Bangladesh are ahead.

India 0-1 Bangladesh

Oct 15, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Elsewhere, India win the SAFF Under-15 Women's Championship!

Oct 15, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

36' Yellow Card -  

Anas Edathodika receives a warning for high challenge on a ball.

Oct 15, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

35' Close -  

What a throw from Bheke. Manvir's back glance is just tipped over the bar by an outstretched goalkeeper. 

From the corner, Sunil Chhetri is wrestled to the ground as calls of penalty are waived off by the referee

Oct 15, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

31' Averted -  

India are trying some variation in set pieces. None have worked so far. 

The Bangladesh defense, on the other hand, have managed to hold their own so far despite the constant attack.

At the other end, a mistake from Adil means Bangladesh are in. Fortunately for the Blue Tigers the effort is save by a slide from Anas.  

Oct 15, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

25' Innovative -  

Mandar was pushed off in an aerial duel and the referee deemed it to be unfair. 

Unusual free-kick routine from India there. The attempted one-two does not get completed as Sunil Chhetri is managed by the wall.

Oct 15, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

19' -  After a rather cagey end-to-end start to the game, the play has now settled down in a pattern of conserved passing. The Indian mid-fielders are trying their luck with searching long balls only to be thwarted by a resolute Bangladesh defense.

Oct 15, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

10' - Close!

Bheke finds himself on the other end of the pitch and manages a head on the corner. Unfortunately, there is no one to latch onto his feeble head-back.

Oct 15, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

8' - Tackle!

Mistake from Anas and it could have been fatal for India. Bheke is again the one coming back and putting in the last-ditch tackle!

Oct 15, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

4' - Saved!

Snapshot from Sunil Chhetri finds the keeper's hands. What a strike it was! 

A long ball finds the Bangladesh defense but the clearance isn't good and the ball back is picked-off mid-air from Chhetri only to hit straight to the keeper.

Oct 15, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

1' - Wide!

Bangladesh have the first attack on goal as they rise from the left flank only to be brought down by Bheke with a clattering tackle! Referee rules no penalty and the long shot from the resulting corner is a wide one.

India face Bangladesh in Kolkata (Photo Credit; AIFF and BFF)

Bangladesh were the more organised and penetrating side as they put up a spirited show against India who were backed by a full-capacity crowd at the Saltlake Stadium.

Inspirational captain Sunil Chhetri was not at his best as also goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who kept at bay the marauding Qataris in the memorable drawn game in Doha.

Gurpreet misjudged the flight of the ball to let in the Bangladesh's goal to the stunning silence of the packed 65,000-plus crowd.

It was Rahul Bheke who conceded a freekick on the left and Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan curled it in to the far post where Gurpreet missed the flight completely and Saad Uddin finished it with a diving header.



Ranked 83 places below India, Bangladesh looked more threatening and could have easily doubled the lead in the 54th minute when the right winger Mohammad Ibrahim's shot hit the crosspiece.

India woke up from their slumber only late in the second half, making a flurry of chances but then Bangladesh defence gave a good account of themselves with Ibrahim making a goal-line clearance from Anas Edathodika's header.

In the 88th minute, Adil Khan equalised, a minute after Chhetri's shot was deflected. Brandon set it up with an accurate corner and Adil found it near the post to find the goal.

The Igor Stimac-coached side paced up their attack but it was too little too late then as Bangladesh proved a point, opening their account in Group E.

Earlier in the first-half, India had their share of chances. One such chance was in the 18th minute when Bheke's powerful header zoomed over the crosspiece.

India had their first shot on target in the fifth minute when Manvir Singh floated in a long-ball with Ashique Kuruniyan leaving it for Chhetri but the Indian captain volleyed it straight to the Bangladeshi goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana.

Bangladesh also looked to penetrate early and came close in the 31st minute when Adil Khan made a mess of a back pass as Biplo Ahmed took the control of the ball but thankfully Anas Edathodika averted the danger.

The 104-ranked India thus are yet to win against Bangladesh since 1999 when the Blue Tigers had won 1-0 in the SAFF Games.

Bangladesh stay unbeaten from three matches against India. The last two matches between the two teams, in 2013 and 2014, ended in 1-1 and 2-2 draws respectively.
