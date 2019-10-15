India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates in Kolkata: India Trail Bangladesh 0-1

Oct 15, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Bangladesh Preview:

Bangladesh, who are ranked 187th according to the current FIFA Rankings, will need to be at the top of their game against the home side, ranked 104th, in order to get a positive result.

Bangladesh in the first game against Afghanistan failed to get enough possession which cost them the match. At home against Qatar, Bangladesh put up a better showing, putting on a commendable display despite going down 2-0.

Current head coach Jamie Day, who took over in 2018, prefers to field a typical 4-4-2 formation with skipper Jamal Bhuiyan as the pivot at central midfield. Bhuiyan, born and raised in Denmark, has been an integral part of the Bangladesh national team since 2014 and is the team's engine. Twenty-five-year-old defender Yeasin Khan is another top prospect in the Bangladeshi team and will be seen taking point at center-back.

One player in the Bangladesh squad, who will be very familiar with the Indian team and the venue of the night will be midfielder Mamunul Islam. In 2014, under his captaincy, Bangladeshi club Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi finished runners up in the prestigious IFA Shield in Kolkata.