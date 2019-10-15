India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates in Kolkata: India Trail Bangladesh 0-1

Event Highlights
The India vs Bangladesh clash is being held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Saltlake Stadium, with tickets having been sold out days ahead of the clash. The colossal Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has a capacity of 65,000 and, according to ticket sales on the eve of the match, is expected to be packed to the rafters. In fact, Kolkata is set to host the national team for the first time since 2011 when they beat Malaysia 3-2 in a friendly. LIVE STREAM
The fans are behind the team...
Blue Pilgrims fam in Kolkata. 🇮🇳💓 #MeccaCholoBondhu #INDBAN @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/NHuTO6hhQX— Blue Pilgrims (@BluePilgrims) October 15, 2019
The half-time whistle blows and the Indian football team have some things to talk about. Igor Stimac will surely have though words for his center-back pair and the goal-keeper.
Bangladesh will be the happier of the two sides, not only they have the lead but they do so without having to venture forward that often,
HT: IND 🇮🇳 0 - 1 🇧🇩 BAN— AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 15, 2019
Saad Uddin gives Bangladesh the lead at the break. Can India bounce back in the second-half?#AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/KBYaW49S8b
Elsewhere, India win the SAFF Under-15 Women's Championship!
While the boys fight it out in Kolkata, our U-15 girls have won the penalty shootout, to win the #SAFFU15Women's 🏆 Championship! 🙌🙌— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 15, 2019
🇧🇩 3-5 🇮🇳
Ban: ❌✅✅✅
Ind: ✅✅✅✅✅
📺: https://t.co/wIsZTZCXcL#BANIND ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 💪 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LeyEFSXsEY
31' Averted -
India are trying some variation in set pieces. None have worked so far.
The Bangladesh defense, on the other hand, have managed to hold their own so far despite the constant attack.
At the other end, a mistake from Adil means Bangladesh are in. Fortunately for the Blue Tigers the effort is save by a slide from Anas.
🇮🇳 Strong support for the #BlueTigers at a jam-packed Salt Lake Stadium ⚡#INDBAN #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #WCQ #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/19eILJnRPV— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 15, 2019
The start of the game is just minutes away...
A few touches and sprints 🏃♂️before the showdown 👊🏽#INDBAN ⚔️ #WCQ 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/YA4zAcmmvE— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 15, 2019
India Starting XI -
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu,
Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai
Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Abdul Sahal, Anirudh Thapa
Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri
The #BlueTigers are ready for tonight⚔️🔥— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 15, 2019
Here’s how they will line-up💥#INDBAN ⚔️ #WCQ 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Stmek1sEYu
South Asia Derby -
India will host Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as both sides desperately need the three points.
Being billed by many as the South Asian Derby, the stage is definitely set for an intense showdown between two of South Asia's biggest teams.
India on one after two matches and Bangladesh still seeking their first after having suffered two consecutive defeats.
Here is Bangladesh's 23-man squad for the match against India:
GOALKEEPERS: Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman Zico, Shahidul Yousuf Sohel.
DEFENDERS: Bishwanath Ghosh, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Riyadul Hasan Rafi, Yeasin Arafat, Raihan Hasan
MIDFIELDERS: Jamal Bhuyan (captain), Biplu Ahmed, Robiul Hasan, Sohel Rana, Arifur Rahman, Mamunul Islam, Mohammad Ibrahim
FORWARDS: Tawhidul Alam Sabuz, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Motin Mia, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Jewel Rana, Saad Uddin.
Here is India's 23-man squad for the match against Bangladesh:
GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.
DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose.
MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.
FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.
Bangladesh Preview:
Bangladesh, who are ranked 187th according to the current FIFA Rankings, will need to be at the top of their game against the home side, ranked 104th, in order to get a positive result.
Bangladesh in the first game against Afghanistan failed to get enough possession which cost them the match. At home against Qatar, Bangladesh put up a better showing, putting on a commendable display despite going down 2-0.
Current head coach Jamie Day, who took over in 2018, prefers to field a typical 4-4-2 formation with skipper Jamal Bhuiyan as the pivot at central midfield. Bhuiyan, born and raised in Denmark, has been an integral part of the Bangladesh national team since 2014 and is the team's engine. Twenty-five-year-old defender Yeasin Khan is another top prospect in the Bangladeshi team and will be seen taking point at center-back.
One player in the Bangladesh squad, who will be very familiar with the Indian team and the venue of the night will be midfielder Mamunul Islam. In 2014, under his captaincy, Bangladeshi club Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi finished runners up in the prestigious IFA Shield in Kolkata.
India Preview:
India will be keen to get all 3 points from the game against Bangladesh and in keeping with the importance of the match, head coach Igor Stimac is expected to field his strongest possible 11.
Apart from the unfortunate injury to Sandesh Jhingan and midfielder Rowllin Borges missing due to bookings, Stimac will be glad to be glad to call on Sunil Chhetri, who missed the Qatar match with a cold.
Rahul Bheke, who had earlier been ruled, passed a late fitness test and would definately soften the blow suffered by Jhingan's absence. It will be interesting to see if Stimac opts for Bheke in place of Jhingan at centre back or give Anas Edathodika his first start since coming out of retirement.
Chhetri will be leading the line and is likely to be flanked by Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh, his teammates at Bengaluru FC. Ashique and Udanta's sheer pace and bag of tricks down the flanks may turn out to be a handful for the Bangladesh backline.
With Rowllin out and Amarjit Singh Kiyam still nursing a hand injury, Vinit Rai may join Anirudh Thapa at the base of the midfield, with Sahal Abdul Samad taking up the mantle of the playmaker to help the offensive side of things.
India face Bangladesh in Kolkata (Photo Credit; AIFF and BFF)
India have a commanding 15-2 head-to-head record in 28 meetings but Bangladesh have managed to stay unbeaten in their last two fixtures (1-1 in SAFF Championships, 2013 and 2-2 in an International friendly, 2014).
🚨 Matchday 🚨#BlueTigers 🐯 will clash their swords ⚔ with Bangladesh 🇧🇩 in the @fifaworldcup qualifier today.
🏟 VYBK Stadium, Kolkata
⏳ 07:30 PM
📺 @StarSportsIndia, @asianet, @hotstartweets#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #INDBAN ⚔ pic.twitter.com/UIP4Y9fPaN
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 15, 2019
India and Bangladesh last played a qualifier here for the Mexico World Cup in 1985. In the game against India, Bangladesh went ahead through a strike from Ashish Bhadra in the 15th minute before Bikash Panji, who also struck against Bangladesh in Dhaka, equalised in the 36th minute.
India have played two matches so far in the group, losing 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 while registering a commendable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha.
After this match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, the Indian football team play against Afghanistan and Oman, on November 14 and 19 repectively, in their away matches.
India are fourth in the five-team group after two games while Bangladesh are placed last after facing defeats against Afghanistan and Qatar.
-
10 - 13 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy IND vs SA 601/5156.3 overs 275/10105.4 oversIndia beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
-
09 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 147/720.0 overs 134/620.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
-
07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 182/620.0 overs 147/1019.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
-
05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 165/520.0 overs 101/1017.4 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
-
02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 297/950.0 overs 299/548.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets