India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates in Kolkata: India Trail Bangladesh 0-1

News18.com | October 15, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
Event Highlights

India vs Bangladesh, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Live Score and Updates: India are behind after they conceded a goal near the end of the first-half, with Bangladesh's Saad Uddin givin tem the lead in their Group E FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. India will be confident and be looking to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after some strong performances in the tournament so far. The clash apart from being a World Cup Qualifier will also serve as the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier. The Igor Stimac-coached side, ranked 104 in the world, are strong favourites to beat neighbours Bangladesh who are 83 rungs below them.

The India vs Bangladesh clash is being held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Saltlake Stadium, with tickets having been sold out days ahead of the clash. The colossal Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan has a capacity of 65,000 and, according to ticket sales on the eve of the match, is expected to be packed to the rafters. In fact, Kolkata is set to host the national team for the first time since 2011 when they beat Malaysia 3-2 in a friendly. LIVE STREAM
Oct 15, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

56' Substitution! -

Time for some fresh legs on the field! Brandon Fernandes replaces Manvir Singh.

Yeasin Khan brigs down Manvir and the substitution can take place. Chhetri's free-kick goes over the bar with a little help from the defender. Goal kick given

Oct 15, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

51' Save! -

What a chance from Mohammad Ziban! But up to the task is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He sticks out his right leg and the strike is deflected wide.

Bangladesh are not going to make the mistake of sitting back and defending a whole half of football.

Oct 15, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

48' Close! -

India have started from the word go and are attacking the Bangladesh defense. Sahal's effort goes just wide and minutes later Bangladesh scarble clear again. The pressure is building!  

Oct 15, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

The fans are behind the team... 

Oct 15, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

45' Second-half starts - 

India need to work hard if they want to not only keep their chances in this game alive but also their World Cup hopes...

As for Bangladesh, defending becomes more important now. Or will they go for it and attack to put India on the backfoot?

Oct 15, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
Oct 15, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

The half-time whistle blows and the Indian football team have some things to talk about. Igor Stimac will surely have though words for his center-back pair and the goal-keeper.

Bangladesh will be the happier of the two sides, not only they have the lead but they do so without having to venture forward that often, 

Oct 15, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

41' GOAL!! 

Bangladesh get the breakthrough! Saad Uddin with the goal! 

Mistake from the defense and the goalkeeper as the ball is floated in from a free-kick. Saad gets in between the lines and his flying header means that Bangladesh are ahead.

India 0-1 Bangladesh

Oct 15, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Elsewhere, India win the SAFF Under-15 Women's Championship!

Oct 15, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

36' Yellow Card -  

Anas Edathodika receives a warning for high challenge on a ball.

Oct 15, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

35' Close -  

What a throw from Bheke. Manvir's back glance is just tipped over the bar by an outstretched goalkeeper. 

From the corner, Sunil Chhetri is wrestled to the ground as calls of penalty are waived off by the referee

Oct 15, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

31' Averted -  

India are trying some variation in set pieces. None have worked so far. 

The Bangladesh defense, on the other hand, have managed to hold their own so far despite the constant attack.

At the other end, a mistake from Adil means Bangladesh are in. Fortunately for the Blue Tigers the effort is save by a slide from Anas.  

Oct 15, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

25' Innovative -  

Mandar was pushed off in an aerial duel and the referee deemed it to be unfair. 

Unusual free-kick routine from India there. The attempted one-two does not get completed as Sunil Chhetri is managed by the wall.

Oct 15, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
Oct 15, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

19' -  After a rather cagey end-to-end start to the game, the play has now settled down in a pattern of conserved passing. The Indian mid-fielders are trying their luck with searching long balls only to be thwarted by a resolute Bangladesh defense.

Oct 15, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

10' - Close!

Bheke finds himself on the other end of the pitch and manages a head on the corner. Unfortunately, there is no one to latch onto his feeble head-back.

Oct 15, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

8' - Tackle!

Mistake from Anas and it could have been fatal for India. Bheke is again the one coming back and putting in the last-ditch tackle!

Oct 15, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

4' - Saved!

Snapshot from Sunil Chhetri finds the keeper's hands. What a strike it was! 

A long ball finds the Bangladesh defense but the clearance isn't good and the ball back is picked-off mid-air from Chhetri only to hit straight to the keeper.

Oct 15, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

1' - Wide!

Bangladesh have the first attack on goal as they rise from the left flank only to be brought down by Bheke with a clattering tackle! Referee rules no penalty and the long shot from the resulting corner is a wide one.

Oct 15, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

0' - Let's Football!

India vs Bangladesh kicks-off with a thundering roar from a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata... the Mecca of Indian football.!

Oct 15, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

The start of the game is just minutes away... 

Oct 15, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)

Bangladesh Starting XI -

Ashraful Rana

Raihan Hasan, Riyadul Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan,

Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sohel Rana, Biplo Ahmed, Saad Uddin,

Mohammad Ziban

Oct 15, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)
Oct 15, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

India Starting XI - 

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu,

Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai

Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Abdul Sahal, Anirudh Thapa

Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri

Oct 15, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

South Asia Derby - 

India will host Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as both sides desperately need the three points.

Being billed by many as the South Asian Derby, the stage is definitely set for an intense showdown between two of South Asia's biggest teams.

India on one after two matches and Bangladesh still seeking their first after having suffered two consecutive defeats. 

Oct 15, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Here is Bangladesh's 23-man squad for the match against India:

GOALKEEPERS: Ashraful Islam Rana, Anisur Rahman Zico, Shahidul Yousuf Sohel. 

DEFENDERS: Bishwanath Ghosh, Rahmat Mia, Yeasin Khan, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Riyadul Hasan Rafi, Yeasin Arafat, Raihan Hasan

MIDFIELDERS: Jamal Bhuyan (captain), Biplu Ahmed, Robiul Hasan, Sohel Rana, Arifur Rahman, Mamunul Islam, Mohammad Ibrahim

FORWARDS: Tawhidul Alam Sabuz, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Motin Mia, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Jewel Rana, Saad Uddin.

Oct 15, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Here is India's 23-man squad for the match against Bangladesh:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.

Oct 15, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

Bangladesh Preview: 

Bangladesh, who are ranked 187th according to the current FIFA Rankings, will need to be at the top of their game against the home side, ranked 104th, in order to get a positive result.

Bangladesh in the first game against Afghanistan failed to get enough possession which cost them the match. At home against Qatar, Bangladesh put up a better showing, putting on a commendable display despite going down 2-0.

Current head coach Jamie Day, who took over in 2018, prefers to field a typical 4-4-2 formation with skipper Jamal Bhuiyan as the pivot at central midfield. Bhuiyan, born and raised in Denmark, has been an integral part of the Bangladesh national team since 2014 and is the team's engine. Twenty-five-year-old defender Yeasin Khan is another top prospect in the Bangladeshi team and will be seen taking point at center-back.

One player in the Bangladesh squad, who will be very familiar with the Indian team and the venue of the night will be midfielder Mamunul Islam. In 2014, under his captaincy, Bangladeshi club Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi finished runners up in the prestigious IFA Shield in Kolkata. 

Oct 15, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

India Preview:

India will be keen to get all 3 points from the game against Bangladesh and in keeping with the importance of the match, head coach Igor Stimac is expected to field his strongest possible 11.

Apart from the unfortunate injury to Sandesh Jhingan and midfielder Rowllin Borges missing due to bookings, Stimac will be glad to be glad to call on Sunil Chhetri, who missed the Qatar match with a cold. 

Rahul Bheke, who had earlier been ruled, passed a late fitness test and would definately soften the blow suffered by Jhingan's absence. It will be interesting to see if Stimac opts for Bheke in place of Jhingan at centre back or give Anas Edathodika his first start since coming out of retirement.

Chhetri will be leading the line and is likely to be flanked by Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh, his teammates at Bengaluru FC. Ashique and Udanta's sheer pace and bag of tricks down the flanks may turn out to be a handful for the Bangladesh backline.

With Rowllin out and Amarjit Singh Kiyam still nursing a hand injury, Vinit Rai may join Anirudh Thapa at the base of the midfield, with Sahal Abdul Samad taking up the mantle of the playmaker to help the offensive side of things.

Oct 15, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

India take on Bangladesh in their Group E clash of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match will also serve as a qualifier for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India face Bangladesh in Kolkata (Photo Credit; AIFF and BFF)

India have a commanding 15-2 head-to-head record in 28 meetings but Bangladesh have managed to stay unbeaten in their last two fixtures (1-1 in SAFF Championships, 2013 and 2-2 in an International friendly, 2014).



India and Bangladesh last played a qualifier here for the Mexico World Cup in 1985. In the game against India, Bangladesh went ahead through a strike from Ashish Bhadra in the 15th minute before Bikash Panji, who also struck against Bangladesh in Dhaka, equalised in the 36th minute.

India have played two matches so far in the group, losing 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 while registering a commendable 0-0 draw against Asian champions Qatar on September 10 in Doha.

After this match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, the Indian football team play against Afghanistan and Oman, on November 14 and 19 repectively, in their away matches.

India are fourth in the five-team group after two games while Bangladesh are placed last after facing defeats against Afghanistan and Qatar.
