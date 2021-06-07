India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice as India Win 2-0

India vs Bangladesh Football Match, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Highlights: India’s dominating performance was rewarded in the last 12 minutes of the match as India scored not once but twice through captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri. First it was a header from Ashique Kuruniyan’s cross then in stoppage time a well directed shot in the top corner. With this, India move to the third position in the last Group E standings.

PREVIEW

The Igor Stimac-coached India did well to concede just one goal against Asian champions Qatar in the opening match of the combined tournament on June 3, and it’s unlikely they will let their guard down against Bangladesh who are ranked 186th in the world, far below India’s 105th ranking.