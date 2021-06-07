football

News18» News»Sports»India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice as India Win 2-0
India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice as India Win 2-0

India vs Bangladesh Football Match, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Highlights: Cometh the hour, cometh the man, India's captain fantastic has headed his team to victory

News18.com | June 07, 2021, 21:39 IST
Indian football team

Event Highlights

India vs Bangladesh Football Match, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Highlights: India’s dominating performance was rewarded in the last 12 minutes of the match as India scored not once but twice through captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri. First it was a header from Ashique Kuruniyan’s cross then in stoppage time a well directed shot in the top corner. With this, India move to the third position in the last Group E standings.

PREVIEW

The Igor Stimac-coached India did well to concede just one goal against Asian champions Qatar in the opening match of the combined tournament on June 3, and it’s unlikely they will let their guard down against Bangladesh who are ranked 186th in the world, far below India’s 105th ranking.

Jun 07, 2021 21:39 (IST)

That's all from us tonight, you can head over to our French Open blog as we carry on the coverage of day 9 of the Grand Slam.

Jun 07, 2021 21:34 (IST)

India have now moved up to the third position in the latest Group E standings

Jun 07, 2021 21:30 (IST)

A solid second-half performance from India sees them pick up the victory against Bangladesh, with Sunil Chhetri finding the net twice late in the game. The first was a well-timed header from a left-sided cross and the other was an injury-time strike, as he curled home a sumptuous finish from inside the penalty area.

Jun 07, 2021 21:22 (IST)

India beat Bangladesh 2-0

Referee blows the final whistle as India secure the much-needed win

Jun 07, 2021 21:19 (IST)

INDIA 2-0 Ahead

90+3' | Sunil Chhetri scores again.

Jun 07, 2021 21:18 (IST)

90' |  Four minutes added by the referee.

Jun 07, 2021 21:17 (IST)

90' | Professional display from Igor Stimac's men, they are looking to retain the ball and run down the clock now.

Jun 07, 2021 21:14 (IST)

83' | There's suddenly an urgency in Bangladesh's play, they are moving forward pretty swiftly and pretty often now; as expected

Jun 07, 2021 21:13 (IST)

This is India's first goal from open play in a World Cup qualifying match.

Jun 07, 2021 21:06 (IST)

Who Else But Chhetri!

79' | Ashique's pinpoint cross from the left finds Chhetri at the far post, who buries it into the far corner and gives India the advantage on the scoreline.

Jun 07, 2021 21:05 (IST)

74' | Bangladesh bring in fresh legs, Mehedi Hasan comes on for Rakib Hossain. and Md Suman Reza comes in for Md Matin Mia

Jun 07, 2021 21:04 (IST)

76' | Ashique Kururniyan is booked for a foul on Tariq

Jun 07, 2021 21:02 (IST)

India Chance

73' | Brandon floats in another corner, this tim it is Subasish who is free inside the box, however, his glancing header is not on target.

Jun 07, 2021 21:00 (IST)

71' | Brandon attempts a long-distance shot but it is nowhere close to Bangladesh's goal.

Jun 07, 2021 20:54 (IST)

Bangladesh Change

66' | Md Abdullah IN | Biplo  OUT

Jun 07, 2021 20:51 (IST)

Chhetri Misses a Golden Opportunity

63' | Sunil Chhetri misses a free header. Brandon floats in a ball towards the far post, the ball fell beautifully for Chhetri, who was unmarked thete but he mistimes his header as it goes past the goal.

Jun 07, 2021 20:50 (IST)

YELLOW CARD

62' | Biplo is booked for bringing down Suresh down the flank and deny India an opportutnity to have a go at the goal.

Jun 07, 2021 20:47 (IST)

India Substitution

60' | India make their third change, Liston Colaco replaces Manvir Singh. India now have 30 minutes in their hand to get the winner.
 

Jun 07, 2021 20:44 (IST)

55' | Ashique Kruniyan fired in a searching ball past the face of the goal but noe India forward is there to get that important touch, Topu is there to clear the ball away and concede a corner for Bangladesh.

Jun 07, 2021 20:38 (IST)

50' | India off to a bright start but they are still lacking the final ball.

Jun 07, 2021 20:32 (IST)

Two Half-time Substitution by India

46' | Action resumes at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and India has made two half-time changes; Yasir and Ashique have come on for Udanta and Bipin respectively.

Jun 07, 2021 20:23 (IST)

Advantage India stat-wise buit the final ball is missing. Brandon had put forward some good balls but India's attackers haven't been able to make the most out of them. The chance that Manvir got should have been a goal, he has been struggling with his first touch in this match.

Jun 07, 2021 20:21 (IST)

This diving header from Sana Singh looked like a certain goal but Riyadul had other ideas.

Jun 07, 2021 20:17 (IST)

Goalless at the Break

India vs Bangladesh Tie remain goalless at the break

Jun 07, 2021 20:14 (IST)

Meanwhil, India coach igor Stimac is not happy about something. He was seen arguing with the fourth official.

Jun 07, 2021 20:13 (IST)

39' | First Bangladsh break in a while as Ibrahim tried to cut insied and shoot from the edge of the box but Sandesh makes a block to concede a throw in.

Jun 07, 2021 20:07 (IST)

Goalline Save Denies India

35' | Sana Singh's bullet header from Brandon's cornr cleared off the line by Riyadul.

Jun 07, 2021 20:06 (IST)

Mohammad Ibrahim IN | Masuk Miah Zoni OUT

34' | Bangladesh make their first change.

 
Jun 07, 2021 20:05 (IST)

32' | A swerving Brandon corner finds Manvir at the near post through a sea of bodies and he tries to flick it on towards goal, but his stopped in his tracks.

Jun 07, 2021 20:01 (IST)

Referee dismisses Chhetri's penalty claim

29' | A ball was lobbed in towards Chhetri who was inside Bangladesh penalty box,the India captain jumped above the Bangladesh defenders and the replays showed that there was in fact a push on Chhetri but referee stops the game for a handball against Chhetri.

While India are out of contention in the race for the 2022 World Cup, their focus is on the Asian Cup 2023, where they have a chance to qualify, with another game against Afghanistan coming up on June 15 in Doha.

On the eve of the match against Bangladesh, striker Manvir Singh said: “Bangladesh are a very compact side. In Kolkata the last time we played, they were very difficult to break down. They press very hard and there’s always support for each other. It will be a very tough match for us.”

Defender Pritam Kotal added: “People often make the mistake of judging Bangladesh as a team on the basis of their FIFA ranking. We are aware of the quality in their side. Football in Bangladesh has always had a tradition of being very comfortable with the ball. They are a very good technical side. We have huge respect for them.”

Top India midfielder Brandon Fernandes said that, it is extremely crucial for the team to stick together against a team like Bangladesh.

“The camaraderie in the squad is exceptional. We are backing each other up as we gear up for the next match. From my experience of our last match in Kolkata, it will be very intense match. We need to capitalise on our chances.”

Squads:

India: (Goalkeepers) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh; (Defenders) Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose; (Midfielders) Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan; (Forwards) Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Bangladesh: (Goalkeepers) Anisur Rahman Zico, Russel Mahmud Liton, Shahidul Yousuf Sohel; (Defenders) Yeasin Arafat, Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Rimon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Mithu, Tariq Kazi, Habibur Rahman Sohag, Riyadul Hasan Rafi, Mohammad Emon; (Midfilders) Jamal Bhuyan (Capt) Masuk Mia Jony, Biplu Ahmed, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Abdullah, Manik Hossain Molla, Rakib Hossain; (Forwards) Motin Mia, Mehedi Hasan Royal, Sumon Reza, Mohammad Jewel, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mahbubur Rahman Sufil.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Updates: Sunil Chhetri’s India in Desperate Need of a Win

