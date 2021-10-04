India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After getting delayed twice due to Covid-19 outbreak, the 2021 edition of the SAFF Championship got underway on October 1, in Maldives. The five participating nations are - India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Maldives. This year’s edition will not see Bhutan and Pakistan’s involvement in the premier football championship. Bhutan abstained from participation with reluctance to allow players to travel internationally, while Pakistan remains suspended by FIFA due to violations of FIFA Statues. As a result, the qualification method has been changed to a round-robin format, which will see the top two teams progressing to the finals.

The Indian football team will India will kick-off their SAFF Championship 2021 campaign against Bangladesh on Monday, October 4 at the Male National Stadium in Maldives at 04:30 PM IST. Notably all matches of the tournament will be played at the same venue.

The Blue Tigers have been the most successful nation in the Championship, as they won the tournament on seven occasions. The team won thrice in the last five editions, they will be aiming to get off to a thunderous start in the tournament and solidify their status as favourites.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka. The Bengal Tigers have a lot of momentum on their side and they will be vying for the three points here. They will be also gunning for revenge as they came up short against the Blue Tigers in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in June this year. A win in today’s contest will automatically raise their odds to advance to the final.

India vs Bangladesh: Probable XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri

Bangladesh: Anisur Rahman (GK); Biswanath Ghosh, Topu Barman, Tariq Kazi, Yasin Arafat, Jewel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Mohammed Ibrahim, Sohel Rana, Biplu Ahmed, Sumon Reza

What time will the India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match kick-off?

The match will kick off at 04:30 PM IST on Monday, October 4, at the Male’s National Stadium, in Maldives.

What TV channel will show India vs Bangladesh International Friendly match?

The match will be telecasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.

How can I live stream India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 fixture?

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the match on Discovery + App.

