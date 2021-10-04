Bangladesh vs India, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE Updates: Sunil Chhetri Puts India 1-0 Up

Live now
Bangladesh vs India, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE Updates: Sunil Chhetri gets to the end of an Udanta Singh cutback and finds the back of the net in one touch to give India a 1-0 lead over Bangladesh. The Indian men’s football team kickstart its tournament with a match against its eastern neighbours at the Male National Stadium in Maldives. Read More
HALF TIME! That’s it from the first 45 minutes. Sunil Chhetri’s 27th minute strike is the difference-maker in the match so far. Bangladesh have had a couple of good chances but their inability to finish has cost them. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied Rakib in the 39th minute to keep India’s lead intact. India have not been utterly dominating but they were more clinical and converted the one big chance they had.
More to come in the next 45 minutes…
45′ – Sunil Chhetri gets the ball and he plays Udanta on his right and makes the run through the centre. Udanta’s cutback is intercepted by Jamal Bhuyan to thwart the attack.
39′ – SAVE! Gurpreet Singh Sandhu comes up with a fantastic save to deny Bangladesh. The Bengal Tigers with a fantastic counter-attacking move from India’s corner and the Indian backline was left exposed. Saad broke free and played Rakib on the left, who shot was parried away by Gurpreet.
38′ – Sunil Chhetri with a left foot effort from outside the box and the Bangladesh goalkeeper pulls off a fantastic save to deny him. It would have been some strike!
35′ – Anirudh Thapa plays Liston Colaco on the left flank. Liston cuts inside and makes the run into the box and goes for a shot himself but it’s straight to the keeper.
30′ – Bangladesh had a chance to equalise right after Chhetri’s goal! Their captain Jamal Bhuyan whips in a dangerous free kick but it goes just across the face of the goal.
27′ – Who else but Sunil Chhetri! Udanta Singh with a good run on the right and he finds the captain in the middle. Chhetri makes no mistakes and finds the back of the net in one touch. India have the lead even though Bangladesh were more threatening.
25′ – Topu does well to fool Udanta with his turnaround. Udanta was wrong-footed and turns around to get the ball but ends up wrongfully tackling Topu. Bangladesh have another free kick but they are unable to make the best out of it.
23′ – Good tackle from Saad! Chhetri does well to hold on to the ball under pressure and plays Udanta to the left. Udanta is circled by three defenders and Saad eventually tackles and puts the ball out.
21′ – A cross from Bangladesh towards the box and Rahul Bheke reaches it but is unable to control the ball and it goes out for a corner. A decent cross but it is cleared without much fuss.
18′ – Subhasish brings down Rakib and it’s a free kick for Bangladesh. The Bengal Tigers are threatening India but there hasn’t been anything concrete from either teams so far.
11′ – Good move from Bangladesh! They are trying to use the left flank to attack India. From the left flank, a ball is sent into the middle but India manage to clear the ball just in time.
Bangladesh 0-0 India
5′ – Pretty even in the match so far as both India and Bangladesh are trying to go up the pitch with some good moves. Clear-cut chances have still not graced the match though.
Bangladesh 0-0 India
KICK-OFF! India kickstart their SAFF Championship 2021 opener against Bangladesh. While Bangladesh already have three points from their first win, India will now look to get their first win too.
Post the national anthems, both the captains went for the toss. India won the toss and Sunil Chhetri picked the side of the pitch they want to start the match from.
We are now just moments away from the start of the game!
Ahead of the match, Bangladesh head coach Oscar Bruzon criticised Stimac for questioning the penalty call in his team’s first match against Sri Lanka. He sparked controversy by comparing the results from Stimac and his predecessor Stephen Constantine. “If I want to say something about India then see the results in the last few years. Stephen Constantine was the one who helped them climb 50-60 positions in the rankings. But, right now they are struggling. They are not doing well and slowly they are again going lower in the rankings, he said.
Here is Bangladesh’s starting XI against India: Anisur Rahman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Topu Barman, Tariq Kazi, Yeasin Arafat, Jamal Bhuyan, Biplo Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Saad Uddin, Matin Mia, Rakib Hossain.
Here is India’s starting XI against Bangladesh: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
Substitutes: Seriton Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Brandon Fernandes, Farukh Choudhary, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Jeakson Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rahim Ali, Vishal Kaith.
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports’ LIVE blog on the SAFF Championship 2021 match between India and Bangladesh. This is the first match of the tournament for the Indian men’s football team while Bangladesh are coming into the game after a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in their opener.
The SAFF Championship began on October 1 after getting delayed twice due to Covid-19 and the five participating nations are – India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Maldives. Pakistan and Bhutan are not a part of the tournament because the Pakistan federation is suspended by FIFA while Bhutan is reluctant to allow its players to travel.
Going into the tournament, India will be eyeing their eighth title. With seven triumphs, India is the most successful nation at the championship. India are the favourites to win the tournament, having won three of the last five editions.
In their last five matches, India have been held to draw by their neighbours thrice, one of them being a 1-1 stalemate in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 15, 2019. However, in their last fixtures, which was also in the World Cup qualifier, India beat Bangladesh 2-0.
Ahead of the match, Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac said that “the first game is always the most difficult game” of any tournament.
“Bangladesh are a known opponent, but we respect them immensely. In fact, we respect each and every team playing out here, and they have an equal chance to win the tournament,” the coach said.
Team captain Sunil Chhetri stressed that the “message from our coaching staff and Head Coach is very clear”.
“It is more and more about how we play. We gotta make sure that we minimise our mistakes, and we have to make sure that in every game no matter what, we give 100 per cent. We cannot be complacent,” Sunil warned.
Stimac made no secret that he will be making the most of ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC players having played in Maldives earlier in the AFC Cup. “We rely on Bengaluru FC and ATKMB players because not only they played here a few weeks back, but they started work with their respective clubs. And they had enough training sessions, and games in their legs. So their engines are good for such a tournament,” he expressed.
“We need to be careful as to how many minutes we give to each player corresponding to what they can do at the moment with regards to endurance capacities.”
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was part of the triumphant squad in 2015 added: “Teams have vastly improved from the last time we played them. Teams have become more organised, and they know how to play according to the other team’s weaknesses. You cannot take any team lightly anymore.”
