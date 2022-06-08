Live now
India vs Cambodia AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Score: India begins its campaign in the AFC Asian Qualifiers against Cambodia. India will play all their matches at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. After finishing third in their group, Team India crashed out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.
India would be desperate to make a comeback in the 2023 Asian AFC qualifiers. In the third round of qualifiers, Read More
The players walk out to the pitch as they take their positions for the national anthem.
India are trying to qualify for successive AFC Asia Cups for the first time ever, having done so in 2019, with their previous appearances coming in 2011, 1984 and 1964
Chants of “Sunil… Sunil” ring around the Saltlake Stadium as Chhetri, who is leading the side, waved back with a smile.
Vietnam 4-0 Cambodia
Cambodia 3-0 Laos
Indonesia 4-2 Cambodia
Cambodia 1-3 Malaysia
Cambodia 2-1 Guam
India 0-2 Jordan
India 0-3 Belarus
India 3-0 Nepal
India 3-1 Maldives
Nepal 0-1 India
The stands are starting to look fuller and fuller by the minute as fans stream into the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.
There was a considerable roar from the crowd when the Indian team came out to warm up ahead of kick-off.
Cambodia XI- Hul Kimhuy (Gk), Ken Chansopheak, Soeuy Visal (C), Chou Chanchav, Kok Boris, Bin Chanthacheary, Orn Cahanpolin, Sos Suhana, In Sodavid, Seigh Chanthea, Keo Sokpheng
India XI – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhinagn, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Liston Colaco
AFC Asian Cup 2023 QualifiersIndia vs CambodiaLine up#AFCAsianCup2023Qualifiers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/OVlbn6X8Um
— kolkatafootball.com (@Kol_Football) June 8, 2022
Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) has threatened to pull out of the AFC Asian Qualifiers tournament hours before their first match against India after their national flag produced by the Indian Football Federation (AIFF) for the competition failed to meet the exact specification in terms of design and colour code. The FFC President Sao Sokha wrote to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and sought an apology from the AFC and AIFF, the refusal of which could have seen Cambodia pulling out of the tie later on Wednesday and the rest of the tournament.
India finished third in their joint FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers and hence need to play in the continental qualifiers third round, with only the top team being guaranteed a position along with only five of the six group’s runner-ups going through. The Blue Tigers kick-off their campaign on today against Cambodia, followed by matches against Afghanistan on June 11, and Hong Kong on June 14 with all of India’s matches kick-off at 8.30 pm.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match between India and Cambodia.
The Indian men’s football team have the last chance to punch a ticket for the AFC Asian Cup next year. All they have to do is to get past the likes of Afghanistan, Cambodia and Hong Kong. A matter of formality for many, but for those following the national team’s fortunes over their last few outings, things are seldom so simple.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match between India and Cambodia.
The Indian men’s football team have the last chance to punch a ticket for the AFC Asian Cup next year. All they have to do is to get past the likes of Afghanistan, Cambodia and Hong Kong. A matter of formality for many, but for those following the national team’s fortunes over their last few outings, things are seldom so simple.
Despite Question Marks Over Form and Preparation, Igor Stimac’s India Start as Favourites vs Cambodia in Opener
Cambodia have been in tremendous form scoring 16 goals in the last 18 fixtures. Cambodia will rely on their most experienced player Sos Suhana to build their attacks from midfield. There are a few injury concerns for the side as midfielders Min Ratanak and Lim Pisoth failed to make the final team sheet. It will be interesting to see how Cambodia manages to contain a formidable Indian attack.
Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia, here is all you need to know:
When will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia be played?
The 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia will take place on June 8, Wednesday.
Where will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia be played?
The match between India and Cambodia will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
What time will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia begin?
The match between India and Cambodia will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India and Cambodia match?
The match between India and Cambodia will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India and Cambodia match?
The match between India and Cambodia will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India and Cambodia Possible Staring XI:
India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Subhasish Bose, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri
Cambodia Predicted Starting Line-up: Keo Soksela(Gk), Tes Sambath, Ken Chansopheak, Boris Kok, Soeuy Visal, Sos Suhana, Thierry Bin, Orn Chanpolin, Keo Sokpheng, Mat Noron, Sieng Chanthea
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.