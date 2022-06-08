India vs Cambodia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India begins its campaign in the AFC Asian Qualifiers against Cambodia. India will play all their matches at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. After finishing third in their group, Team India crashed out of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers earlier this year.

India would be desperate to make a comeback in the 2023 Asian AFC qualifiers. In the third round of qualifiers, India (ranked 106) will be playing against lower-ranked sides Afghanistan (150), Hong Kong (147), and Cambodia (174). The team will be rejuvenated by the return of captain Sunil Chettri. The front three of Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Chettri will be looking to get their names on the score sheet.

Cambodia have been in tremendous form scoring 16 goals in the last 18 fixtures. Cambodia will rely on their most experienced player Sos Suhana to build their attacks from midfield. There are a few injury concerns for the side as midfielders Min Ratanak and Lim Pisoth failed to make the final team sheet. It will be interesting to see how Cambodia manages to contain a formidable Indian attack.

Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia be played?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia will take place on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia be played?

The match between India and Cambodia will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Cambodia begin?

The match between India and Cambodia will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and Cambodia match?

The match between India and Cambodia will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India and Cambodia match?

The match between India and Cambodia will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India and Cambodia Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Gk), Subhasish Bose, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri

Cambodia Predicted Starting Line-up: Keo Soksela(Gk), Tes Sambath, Ken Chansopheak, Boris Kok, Soeuy Visal, Sos Suhana, Thierry Bin, Orn Chanpolin, Keo Sokpheng, Mat Noron, Sieng Chanthea

