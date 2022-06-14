India vs Hong Kong Live Score AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri And Co Look to Continue Winning Run

Read more

While a win over Hong Kong will help India finish at the top of their Group.

The Blue Tigers have now qualified for back-to-back editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in their history. The 24 teams in the qualification third round were divided into six groups of four each. The matches of each group were played across different venues with India hosting the group D games. All the group winners and the five best second-place finishers across the six groups will qualify for the Asian Cup

Drawn in Group D, India, beat Cambodia 2-0 in the opening match and earned a hard-fought 2-1 over Afghanistan in their second outing.

The new host country for AFC Asian Cup 2023 is yet to be finalised after China gave up its hosting rights due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The quadrennial event is scheduled to be held from June 16 to July 16, next year.

When will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Hong Kong be played?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Hong Kong will take place on June 14, Tuesday.

Where will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Hong Kong be played?

The match between India and Hong Kong will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between India and Hong Kong begin?

The match between India and Hong Kong will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and Hong Kong match?

The match between India and Hong Kong will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India and Hong Kong match?

The match between India and Hong Kong will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

