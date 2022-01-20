AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, India vs Iran Live Score and Updates: Goalless at the Break

Live now
India vs Iran Live Score and Updates, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Both India and Iran are lucky to be level at the break as both missed opportunities to go ahead in the match. Iran made a fast start which fazed Indian players. But the hosts slowly found their feet in the match and was in control of the game in the later part with multiple attacks post the 30-minutes match. India could should
It’s goalless at the break as both teams fail to make the most of the chances they created.
45’| The officials have decided to add two minutes to the first-half.
43’| India win a throw-in at a promising position. A good ball was also put forward but there weren’t many inside the box to make the most of it.
42’| Iran’s Zandi is going forward all alone and she was surrounded by four or five Indian players. The attack eventually fizzles out.
37’| India are gradually taking control of proceedings after that early scare from the Iranians. Thomas Dennerby’s side are edging possession at 59% at the moment.
34’| A brilliant opportunity for India to make the most of their dominance. Pyari miscues her shot and the spinning ball falls kindly in the middle. Indu is the fastest to react but her effort goes over the bar. Should have been 1-0.
32’| An inviting ball was curled in towards the Iran box from the right, Pyari was there and she went for the spectacular but mistimes her side volley.
30’| Iranina goalkeeper Koudaei spills a regulation cross inside the six-yard box. Manisha pounces on it but there were too many white shirts and she could not make the most of the opportunity.
30’| India win a free-kick near the middle of the park. A ball was put into the box, which wasn’t properly dealt with by Iran. India got to the second ball and it was curled into the box from right. Manisha got her head to it but it went wide.
28’| A great ball was put forward by Dalima from the right flank, Pyari Xaxa was in pursuit but Iranian goalkeeper was quick off her line.
26’| Manisha, the Indian teenager looks in some discomfort after the coming in. It was knee-to-knee clash with IIran’s number 11, Sanameh.
24’| Ashalata Devi floats it a ball towards the Iran box, two Indian players were there. Indumathi gets the ball just outside the box and shoots. Its goes just over the bar.
19’| From the free-kick, a long ball was pinged into the box, Manisa fails to proper;y deal with the ball as it falls for a Iran player. Zandi tries to poke it past Aditi, it goes just wide.
18’| Indumathi fails to control the ball from a throw-in and concedes a free-kick for pulling opponent’s shirt.
16’| A rare attacking opportunity for India as Manisha is set free on the left flank yet again. Manisha goes forward and tries to play a square pass but is unable wrap her foot around. The ball goes over the bar.
12’| India concede a free-kick on their right flank, A ball was floated inside the box from there. One of the Iran players git her head to it and the ball hit the crossbar beyond Aditi. Lucky escape.
9’| Manisha has been really involved in the game early on. She win another throw from which India try to attack. Anju takes a shot from distance but it was high and wide.
3’| India win a corner early on. However, Anju Tamang’s delivery is cleared for another corner and this time Iran manage to take the ball back to the midfield.
1’| And we are underway at the DY Patil Stadium.
PREVIEW
In the women’s AFC Asian Cup opener on Thursday, hosts India will look to get off to a winning start against a lower-ranked Iran. A win over Iran at the DY Patil Stadium will guarantee India at least third place in Group A.
Iran is the group’s lowest-ranked team – a group that has China and Chinese Taipei too. They are rated 70th in the world, while India is placed 55th. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian squad had a series of exposure trips and international matches last year, including a match against past World Cup runners-up Brazil. Iran, however, have not played an international match in the last 6 months.
AFC Women’s Asian Cup India vs Iran: Team News, Injury Update
The midfield will be manned by the experienced Kamala Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, and Anju Tamang, while Manisha Kalyan, who scored India’s lone goal against Brazil last year, might be India’s trump card in the absence of Bala Devi. Meanwhile, seasoned goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan is anticipated to take the gloves, while captain Ashalata Devi will command the defence. In the Indian camp, there are two unnamed COVID-19 positive patients.
For debutants Iran, which only began playing international football in 2005, apart from Behnaz Taherkhani and forward Sara Ghomi, their most experienced player, 22-year-old striker Hajar Dabbaghi will be one to watch out for.
India’s Predicted Starting XI
Aditi Chauhan (GK), Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna; Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ratanbala Devi; Dangmei Grace, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (23), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (19).
Defenders: Dalima Chhibber (17), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (2), Ritu Rani (21), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (4), Manisa Panna (3), Hemam Shilky Devi (5), Sanju Yadav (8).
Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi (6), Anju Tamang (9), Karthika Angamuthu (20), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (7), Naorem Priyangka Devi (14), Indumathi Kathiresan (12).
Forwards: Manisha Kalyan (16), Grace Dangmei (11), Pyari Xaxa (10), Renu (15), Sumati Kumari (22), Sandhiya Ranganathan (13), Mariyammal Balamurugan (18).
India’s Fixtures:
20 January: India vs Iran, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST
23 January: India vs Chinese Taipei, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST
26 January: India vs China, Mumbai, 3.30 PM IST
When does the match between India and Iran FC begin?
In their opening encounter of the tournament, India will face Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai at 07:30 p.m. IST.
What TV channel will broadcast the match between India and Iran?
The AFC Women’s Asian Cup match between India and Iran can be watched on Eurosport Network.
