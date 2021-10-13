India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

India will take on the Maldives in a must-win fixture on Wednesday, October 13 in the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. The winner of this fixture will qualify for the final while the loser will be knocked out from the event as the two teams are battling to finish at the top of the table. The Maldives side can also qualify for the summit clash if they managed to hold Blue Tigers for a draw. But, a tie will not be enough for India to progress further.

Both India and Maldives kept their chances to qualify for the last round of the tournament alive by winning their previous game. While India defeated Nepal 1-0 in the last game, Maldives registered a win over Sri Lanka by the same margin.

India’s Sunil Chhetri and Maldives’ Ali Ashfaq lead the goal-scoring chart in the SAFF Champions with two goals each. Chhetri’s two goals are the only goals scored by India and Igor Stimac’s side’s over-relying on their number 11 is a worrying factor for the team going into this fixture.

Ahead of today’s India vs Maldives SAFF Championship match; here is all you need to know:

India vs Maldives Predicted Starting Line-up:

India Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Subasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Maldives Probable Starting XI: Mohamed Shafeeu (GK), Hussain Yoosuf, Ali Samooh, Akram Ghanee, Haisham Hassan, Hussain Nihaan, Aisam Ibrahim, Ibrahim Mahudhee, Ali Fasir, Hamza Mohamed, Ali Ashfaq.

What time will the India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 match kick-off?

The match between India vs Maldives will kick off at 09:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 13, at the Male’s National Stadium, in Maldives.

What TV channel will show India vs Maldives SAFF Championship match?

The match between India vs Maldives will be telecasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.

How can I live stream India vs Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 fixture?

The live stream of India vs Maldives match is available on Discovery + App.

