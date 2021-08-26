India vs Mohammedan SC Friendly match 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The Indian national men’s team will face Mohammedan SC in a friendly fixture on Thursday, August 26. The match will be hosted at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata and the game is scheduled to kick off at 06:00 PM IST.The Indian men’s national football team have a had a decent run in their World Cup qualifiers second round games. Igor Stemanch’s men have a win and a draw to their name from their recent three outings. They lost to Qatar 0-1 in June this year, followed by a 2-0 win against Bangladesh a few days later.,before sharing points with Afghanistan in the same month.

On the other hand, Mohammedan SC had a hot and cold campaign so far. After a rough run in the I-League playoffs in March this year, they finally registered a win (3-0) against Southern Samity in the Calcutta Premier Division Group match on August 18.

Friendly match 2021 India vs Mohammedan SC: Team News, Injury Update

There are no updates yet from both sides.

India possible starting line-up: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Rahul KP, Pandita, Bipin, Thapa, Glan, Brandon, Narzary, Chinglensana, Gehlot, Ashish

Mohammedan SC possible starting line-up: Zothanmawia (GK); Manoj, Arijeet, Wayne, Safiul, Faisal, Milan, Nikola, Faiaz, Azharuddin, Stefan

What time will the India vs Mohammedan SC Friendly match 2021 match kick-off?

The Friendly match 2021 fixture between both sides will kick off at 06:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 26, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What TV channel will show the India vs Mohammedan SC International Friendly match?

Fans can watch live telecast on R Plus News channel.

How can I live stream the India vs Mohammedan SC Friendly match 2021 fixture?

Football enthusiast can check live score on the social media accounts of Mohammedan SC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here